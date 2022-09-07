Read full article on original website
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, Rockwood
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, age 60, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at his home from apparent natural causes. He was born May 2, 1962, in Rockwood and was U.S. Army Veteran. Chief Stinnett’s 37 years of service in Law Enforcement began when he became a Patrolman at Rockwood Police Department in 1985. In addition to serving as a Patrolman, he served as Sergeant, Investigator, Assistant Chief, and for the last several years as Chief of Police, all at the Rockwood Police Department. In addition to serving his community, Bill loved metal detecting, history, golf, and was an avid baseball card collector. He was very competitive and enjoyed watching any type of competition but was especially an Atlanta Braves Baseball fan. He loved all sports and had formerly coached Little League Baseball and Little League Girls Basketball. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billy Stinnett, Sr., and several aunts and uncles.
Lyndon Preston, 19, Harriman
Lyndon Preston, 19, of Harriman passed away on September 3, 2022, at his home. He loved making music, playing basketball, and hanging out with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandmothers: Barbara Bazel and Rosa Osborne. Great Grandfather: Lee Henry Winton. Grandmother: Evelyn “Nanny”...
Gary Dennis West, Caryville
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville, passed away on September 7, 2022, at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960, in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Edith Byrge West. A full obituary will be released once it’s ready.
Bobbie Lee Jennings, Rocky Top
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Rocky Top passed away on September 7, 2022, at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937, to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Bobbie loved to cheer people up. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:
David Leonard Crocker, 72
David Leonard Crocker, age 72, peacefully passed away on August 28, 2022. David was born on June 21, 1950, to the late Bertrand and Geraldine Crocker of Gardiner, Maine. He graduated from Gardiner High School and began a fulfilling career in the United States Navy. David married the love of his life, Trula Mae (Mitts) Crocker, in April of 1972. He spent his life continuously loving his wife and their two daughters. David retired from a career in the United States Navy as a proud veteran and will be remembered for his service and devotion to his country. David prioritized family above all else and spent his days making memories with the ones he loved. He had many hobbies and enjoyed activities such as woodworking, sharing stories, working on his home, and spending time with family and friends.
Marian L. Reeser, Deer Lodge
Mrs. Marian L. Reeser, age 84, of Deer Lodge, formerly of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge with her sister-in-law, Carol Peterson, holding her hand. She was a 1956 graduate of West Chester High School in West Chester, PA. on December 6, 1958, she married Carl L. Reeser. Marian worked at Food Fair in West Chester, Pantry Pride in Thorndale, Kerry Dell in Downingtown, Charles Gross Business Services, Chemlawn, and finally at Phoenixville Loyal Order of Moose. Marian would do anything she could to help family, friends, and even strangers. Her last act of kindness was to be an organ donor to help others in need.
Danny Sheldon, Oakdale
Mr. Danny Sheldon, age 68, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Mary Sheldon. He is survived by his son: William Sheldon. And two grandchildren: Joseph Sheldon and Ariel Sheldon. Family and...
Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, 81
Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, age 81 sweetly crossed into the arms of her Savior, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Hospice of Chattanooga after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. The Good Shepherd welcomed her home, where she is healed and rejoicing. She was born on October 1, 1940, in Heiskell, Tennessee. Her parents were Hosea and Dorothy Hutcheson. Cholly Jane graduated from Norris High School in 1958 and to her parents’ delight was a first-generation college graduate of Tennessee Tech in 1963 with a BS in Mathematics. As an ambitious and intelligent young lady, Cholly Jane interned at the Pentagon. In the height of the space age era, Lockheed employed Cholly Jane as a unit supervisor over graphics support for the Aero-Astro division, which handled flight calculation of orbits. Following her years of commitment as a stay-at-home mother, Cholly Jane eventually returned to the workforce for 40 years as a part-time mathematics instructor at community colleges in Tennessee. Cholly Jane was invited and inducted into Mensa.
Edna Irene Helton, Oakdale
Edna Irene Helton, age 89, of Oakdale passed away September 6, 2022, at Life Care of Morgan County. Edna loved cooking, gardening, crafts, reading, and just staying busy. She was a hard-working Mother and Grandmother who loved spending time with family. She is preceded in death by her parents William...
OEB Law Game of the Week – Rockwood at Kingston
This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week, reminds us of last weeks, where the bigger school (Oak Ridge) takes on the smaller school (Clinton) and has dominated the series. And yes, the Kingston Yellow Jackets have in fact dominated the series, winning 48-20-2 versus Rockwood. In fact, they have won 8-in-a-row dating back to 2013.
Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
Proposed Oak Ridge City Charter Amendments on November Ballot
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Two proposed amendments to the Oak Ridge City Charter will be on the November 8, 2022, General Election ballot for Oak Ridge voters. The first adds a requirement that a summary of City Council proceedings be published on the City’s website and removes the requirement that such summary be published in the official City newspaper.
