‘Dirtiest Ryanair flight ever’ video shows plane in shocking state: ‘Gross’

A couple shared footage of what they called “the dirtiest Ryanair flight ever” after being forced to sit in a pile of crumbs and trash.

Scott and Sal shared footage of their travel adventures with their 24,000 TikTok followers , racking up more than 2 million views and countless comments expressing disgust at the state of the airplane.

On Aug. 30, the couple shared a video showing a huge pile of crumbs of food and trash underneath their seats as they boarded their flight in sandals.

The footage, captioned “avoid Ryanair,” shows the shocking scene the pair were greeted with when they boarded their flight from Tenerife South Airport to London Stansted.

“Cabin crew told us they don’t clean between flights,” the text on the video reads.

The couple said that “the staff did not address the issue” at the time, but Ryanair later told Storyful that “our aircraft are cleaned during every turnaround.”

Ryanair is one the largest airlines in Europe and is known for its notoriously low prices but often receives bad reviews from disappointed customers .

Commenters had mixed reactions to the so-called “dirtiest Ryanair flight ever.” While some called it “so wrong,” “gross” or a “joke,” a surprising amount of people came to defend the budget airline for opting for a dirty plane over high prices or delays.

“It’s a budget airline for a reason,” one commented.

“If my flight is 20 quid I can handle a few crumbs,” a separate user quipped.

“Is a bus cleaned between every route…? No! Ryanair is literally a bus in the sky,” read another reply to the video.

Several of the airline’s defenders claimed to be Ryanair employees themselves.

“Hey I work for Ryanair we have a 25 min turnaround to get everyone off and on for the next flight we don’t have time to clean biscuit crumbs up,” Jasmine Chivers said.

Scott and Sal recorded the scene the pair were greeted with when they boarded their flight from Tenerife South Airport to London Stansted. @scottandsals via Storyful

“Use to work for ryr, they don’t have cleaners in between flights and crew are pushed to get the flight depart on time,” Poppy explained.

“Hello from a Ryanair cabin crew member, I can say that the planes are not cleaned between two connecting flights,” added another commenter, to whom Scott and Sal commented: “It’s gross.”

Despite the large number of viewers defending the airline, others were not so forgiving of the mess.

The video went viral with more than 2 million views and thousands of comments as viewers debated the cleanliness of the plane. @scottandsals via Storyful

“I don’t care if it’s a tight turnaround, if a seat is messy then clean it as I pay for them,” someone asserted.

“I totally agree you shouldn’t have to board with it like this. BUT, the passengers who left it like this should be ashamed,” added one critic while another commenter said “they have no shame.”

“And that’s another reason why I would never fly,” yet another voice chimed in.