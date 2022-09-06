RICHMOND, Va. – Even with a reduction in fatal traffic crashes compared to the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there was still an alarming number of deaths among young people and pedestrians. Of the six traffic deaths reported for the holiday weekend to date: four involved juveniles; two were pedestrians; and three were not wearing a seatbelt. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 10 traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO