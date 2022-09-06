Read full article on original website
Have You Seen This Young Mother of Two from Livonia?
Sad update: Kasey Debat has been found deceased. The Livonia Police Department reported that the body of Kasey Debat has been found. The investigation remains open, however, police are reporting that she is a victim of suicide. Kasey Debat is a married mother of two in Livonia. The 36-year-old woman...
There’s a New Place to Grab Grub Inside MSU Stadium
The students are back on Michigan State's campus, smells of pumpkin spice fill the air, and I'm starting to see way more sweatshirts and hoodies being worn. That can only mean one thing...football season is upon us!. There are a few different ways you can enjoy a Michigan State Football...
Haunted Car Wash Coming To Lansing This Fall
Spooky season is officially just right around the corner, as the month of September rolls on the anticipation builds up. Everyone is going to Walgreens, Meijer's, Walmart, and so many other storms looking for Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy to get ready for the holiday festivities. For some people, that's enough to make them happy, while others like to enjoy the scary, creepy, and thrilling part of the season.
Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford
A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
FrankenFest Returning To Historic Fort Wayne Detroit For Halloween 2022
One of the premiere Halloween events in the state is returning to Detroit for Halloween in 2022. FrankenFest is a large gathering of people who love all things spooky, but also a great chance for self-owned businesses and DIY craft makers to get their products out in the public eye. They will be returning to the Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit on September 17th from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Their website has been updated with even more artists you can expect to see this year if you plan to go:
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
Did a Romulus Gas Station Get Caught Ripping Off Customers?
Did a viral TikTok just catch a Michigan Marathon station ripping off customers with slot machines?. Last Friday a truck driver that goes by the handle "GearGrindingHyena" on TikTok went viral after a rollercoaster ride after (allegedly) almost being ripped off at the Madco Truck Plaza in Romulus, Michigan. In...
