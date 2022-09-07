Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
One of area’s biggest construction companies moves after four decades downtown
Creative Contractors, one of the largest commercial construction firms in the area, has moved into a new space after spending the past 40 years in downtown Clearwater. The company’s new location is a 14,200-square-foot building on a 5.5-acre site Creative Contractors built for itself. The building is off of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
businessobserverfl.com
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, September 2022
Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home. Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.
businessobserverfl.com
$7.7B fund, after moving from NYC to St. Pete, expands research team
ARK Investment Management, which moved its headquarters from New York City to St. Petersburg last year, has announced plans to significantly grow its research department. The company, which manages $7.76 billion in assets, promoted ARK Director of Research Brett Winton to the role of chief futurist, according to a statement. The firm also promoted four senior research analysts to director roles and hired five research associates, the release adds.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
businessobserverfl.com
Swiss life sciences company choses Tampa for regional HQ
Inpeco, a Swiss health care company, is opening a regional headquarters in Tampa. The clinical lab automation company will open a 2,650-square-foot office at the University of South Florida’s CAMLS — Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation — in downtown. Maricel Roberts, president and managing director,...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota food bank names new CFO
Amid one retirement, All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota has named a new CFO. Following Michael Ziebell’s retirement on Sept. 2, Timothy Taylor stepped into the role bringing finance, logistics, operations and business analytics experience with him. Ziebell has been with the organization since 2018. He was promoted to CFO in 2019.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
businessobserverfl.com
Alarm company secures another acquisition
Port Charlotte-based Security Alarm Corp. has acquired St. Petersburg-based All Phase Security. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Security Alarm Corp. has now closed five alarm company acquisitions in the past 15 months, according to a statement. In doing so it’s expanded its client base in Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twice a week, a Pasco County seafood markets get a shipment of lobster straight from Maine. Recently, they got not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. Now, the rare pair will be living out their days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. According to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance,...
Fast Casual
Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida
Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete
St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes
It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
'It will be rebuilt': Foundation says obstacles won't stop restoration of Tampa’s historic Jackson House
The restoration of the Jackson House faces a new challenge: finding enough space to rebuild.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete-Clearwater airport progresses on new taxiway
The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is undergoing two projects to expand its cargo apron and develop a taxiway at the site of a runway. The western portion of the decommissioned Runway 09/27 will now be converted into a taxiway to provide aircraft access. “Because of the amount of aircraft all...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota County's new headquarters projected to cost at least $72 million
Somewhere within 2 miles of Interstate 75 between Fruitville Road and Laurel Road is the target of the Sarasota County administration to build its new government center, where it will relocate after it vacates its facility in downtown Sarasota. Settling on an 8-acre site in the Fruitville Farms development just...
