Pinellas County, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects

Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
FLORIDA STATE
ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, September 2022

Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home. Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.
BRANDON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$7.7B fund, after moving from NYC to St. Pete, expands research team

ARK Investment Management, which moved its headquarters from New York City to St. Petersburg last year, has announced plans to significantly grow its research department. The company, which manages $7.76 billion in assets, promoted ARK Director of Research Brett Winton to the role of chief futurist, according to a statement. The firm also promoted four senior research analysts to director roles and hired five research associates, the release adds.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Swiss life sciences company choses Tampa for regional HQ

Inpeco, a Swiss health care company, is opening a regional headquarters in Tampa. The clinical lab automation company will open a 2,650-square-foot office at the University of South Florida’s CAMLS — Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation — in downtown. Maricel Roberts, president and managing director,...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota food bank names new CFO

Amid one retirement, All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota has named a new CFO. Following Michael Ziebell’s retirement on Sept. 2, Timothy Taylor stepped into the role bringing finance, logistics, operations and business analytics experience with him. Ziebell has been with the organization since 2018. He was promoted to CFO in 2019.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Alarm company secures another acquisition

Port Charlotte-based Security Alarm Corp. has acquired St. Petersburg-based All Phase Security. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Security Alarm Corp. has now closed five alarm company acquisitions in the past 15 months, according to a statement. In doing so it’s expanded its client base in Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fast Casual

Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida

Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete

St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes

It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete-Clearwater airport progresses on new taxiway

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is undergoing two projects to expand its cargo apron and develop a taxiway at the site of a runway. The western portion of the decommissioned Runway 09/27 will now be converted into a taxiway to provide aircraft access. “Because of the amount of aircraft all...
CLEARWATER, FL

