ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO