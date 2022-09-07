Read full article on original website
Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. Additional details about the shooting were revealed...
Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
