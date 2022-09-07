ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

We Have To Thank Ohio For The Microwavable Dinner

If it weren't for the frozen dinner section of the local Meijer, I don't think I'd survive. My life can move at a pretty fast pace sometimes, so dinner in 5 minutes from the microwave is practically a necessity for this job. That being said, I recently found out I...
OHIO STATE
Local Legend: The Gray Beast of Bete Grise, Michigan

Stories of Mythical Michigan creatures have been circulating for centuries...even before there WAS a place called 'Michigan'. And thru those years we have dealt with Bigfoot, sasquatch, and yeti...Dogman...the Melonheads...various giant serpents, prehistoric creatures, and monsters in the Great Lakes...the Waheela...and this time around, it's the Gray Beast of Bete Grise.
MICHIGAN STATE
The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots

Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
MICHIGAN STATE
Abandoned Adults-Only “Party” Club, Eastern Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I'll try to make the following information of this place as sterile as possible. From the information supplied by my buddies at Ruin Road, this was built...
MICHIGAN STATE
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum

It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Location Picked Among Top 20 Best in US for Fall Colors

There's something very appropriate about the word September. After a long, hot summer, those days with high temperatures in the 90s are behind us. Comfortable days are now often accompanied by a slight chill in the air at night, and the trees are beginning to take notice. Have you seen a few hints of yellow and red yet? They're certainly becoming more common.
MICHIGAN STATE
Soaring Black Bear Population in Michigan

Did you know there are about 12,000 black bears in Michigan? More than 9,000 black bears are in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. I've never seen any black bears in the Upper or Lower Peninsula except for Oswald's Bear Ranch in the U.P. I'm beginning to understand why, because black bears are...
MICHIGAN STATE
Remembering When Queen Elizabeth II Visited Michigan

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world. The longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Before she reached an advanced age, Queen Elizabeth was known to travel the world from time to time, not only on...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Man Lucky to Be Alive After Violent Grizzly Bear Attack

A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a grizzly bear this week while on a hunting trip. The attack took place near Glennallen, Alaska according to Alaska Public Media. Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners were near the upper east fork of the Indian River when they came upon a sow grizzly bear with three cubs. Surprised by the hunters, the grizzly immediately attacked 33-year-old Kuperus leaving him seriously injured.
GLENNALLEN, AK
Michiganders On the Tennis Courts: 1900-1950s

In preparing for this article, I kept getting the same lame advice…to make the headline “Tennis Anyone”. Well, no…I refused. That’s too simple, too overused, and not very creative. So to avoid using that same hackneyed phrase and criticism for an uncreative headline, I made it what it is.
MICHIGAN STATE
Thousands Attended Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

Have you ever walked across the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day? This tradition of the Mackinac Bridge Walk actually began back in 1958. The Mackinac Bridge officially opened in 1957. I've been to the beautiful Mackinac Bridge countless times and yet I have never walked across the entire bridge during the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

