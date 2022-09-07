Last month, this Catholic Spy infiltrated the wonderful Sunday morning Episcopal service at Rock Hall Beach. After the service, I drove around the streets nearby and stopped my car in front of this captivating cottage-no cookie cutter house here! This cottage is nestled in a wooded double lot in the heart of Rock Hall and just a short walk to the beach. The property includes a three bedroom, two bath house and decks leading to a three seasons polygonal shaped gazebo resting above the ground on stilts for views of the Chesapeake Bay. The path to the gazebo begins at the deck outside the kitchen with a short run of steps down to the parking area and another short run of steps up to a larger deck with a table and chairs under an umbrella for shade. The last run of steps lead to the gazebo for your reward of 360 degree views of the water. The interior architecture of the gazebo has wood floors and a sloped wood slat ceiling sections that intersect the low cupola at the top of the roof. The room is an ideal gathering space with all the essentials-futon for seating, table and chairs, compact refrigerator, microwave and coffee pot!

ROCK HALL, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO