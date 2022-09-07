Read full article on original website
Related
chestertownspy.org
Spy Moment: The Mainstay Kicks off the 2022 Chestertown Jazz Festival
The 2022 Chestertown Jazz Festival kicked off Thursday night with Zydico a-Go-Go’s infectious Cajun beats on the Mainstay’s new outdoor stage and set the tone for a weekend of New Orleans-style jazz. By the second number, many in the audience of 130 were up and dancing between trips...
chestertownspy.org
National Music Festival’s Resonance Concert Series Opens Sept. 11
One of the finest guitar quartets in the world comes to Kent County Sept. 11 as the National Music Festival kicks off the 2022-2023 season of its Resonance concert series. The Canadian Guitar Quartet will perform at 3 p.m. on Sept. 11 at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. The program will feature composers as varied as Mozart, Jobim, and living composers Olga Amelkina-Vera and Patrick Roux. The program also includes a work entitled “Empty Houses” by Quartet member.
The Dispatch
Handy Details Life Experiences, Career In New Book
OCEAN CITY – A longtime fixture in the resort community is embarking on a new venture with the release of his first book. Since retiring from Ocean City Recreation and Parks in 2019, Al “Hondo” Handy has been hard at work writing and publishing his first book, “Defying Expectations: Family, Sports & Recreation. The memoir, which shares his personal and professional experiences, will be celebrated with a book launch scheduled for Sept. 24.
chestertownspy.org
RiverArts Moment: Jonathan King talks of Calliopes
Jonathan King talks about his hand made Calliopes and the one that will be at the Chestertown RiverArts Imagine Street Fair celebrating the 10 year anniversary of RiverArts. The Street Fair will be held in downtown Chestertown Sunday September 11 from 1 – 6PM. This video is approximately two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chestertownspy.org
!magine: RiverArts Street Festival, So Much to See and Even More to Do!
The whole community is invited to participate in !magine: RiverArts Street Festival on September 11, 1:00-6:00, on High Street in Chestertown. See fantastical sculptures down the middle of High Street and artists selling their creations. Watch artists as they paint the local scene and then vote for your favorite one.
chestertownspy.org
Opinion: So Where Are We Growing? By Carol Voyles
Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) recently expressed his concern regarding the ability of towns and states to work together to address problems. That struck a chord, as similar concerns have been heard here recently concerning the town of Easton possibly working more closely with the county to address issues of planning for growth.
severnaparkvoice.com
Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
chestertownspy.org
Organ Recital by Jeffrey Brillhart at Emmanuel Episcopal Church
The 29th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown presents an organ recital by Jeffrey Brillhart, on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Organist Jeffrey Brillhart served as director of music at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church since 1983. He is also music director of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chestertownspy.org
Academy Art Museum Announces the 25th Annual Craft Show
This year’s 25th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show, will be held on October 22 & 23 with a Preview Event on October 21. The show will feature 60 juried exhibitors, including established artists, returning favorites from years past and more than 28 artists new to the show. Participating artists create work in all media including Basketry, Ceramics, Fiber – Decorative, Fiber – Wearable, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Metal, Mixed Media, Sculpture and Wood.
Wbaltv.com
Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate
VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
WMDT.com
Leatherbury shines as WiHi dominates North Caroline
SALISBURY, Md. – The WiHi Tribe made a statement Thursday night with their 42-0 victory over North Caroline. Malique Leatherbury was the star of the night, with 4 receptions for 106 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. He added in another touchdown on a punt return in the first half.
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
chestertownspy.org
House of the Week: A Study in Scarlet
Last month, this Catholic Spy infiltrated the wonderful Sunday morning Episcopal service at Rock Hall Beach. After the service, I drove around the streets nearby and stopped my car in front of this captivating cottage-no cookie cutter house here! This cottage is nestled in a wooded double lot in the heart of Rock Hall and just a short walk to the beach. The property includes a three bedroom, two bath house and decks leading to a three seasons polygonal shaped gazebo resting above the ground on stilts for views of the Chesapeake Bay. The path to the gazebo begins at the deck outside the kitchen with a short run of steps down to the parking area and another short run of steps up to a larger deck with a table and chairs under an umbrella for shade. The last run of steps lead to the gazebo for your reward of 360 degree views of the water. The interior architecture of the gazebo has wood floors and a sloped wood slat ceiling sections that intersect the low cupola at the top of the roof. The room is an ideal gathering space with all the essentials-futon for seating, table and chairs, compact refrigerator, microwave and coffee pot!
chestertownspy.org
Concerns on Delays on Charlie Graves-Uptown Club Plaque Placement
At Tuesday’s packed town council meeting, Bayside HOYA President John Queen, musical artist Karen Somerville, resident Monica Graves and others addressed the Council over the delay in placing the Charlie Graves-Uptown Club historical plaque planned for Calvert Street.Tuesday, September 6, the plaque was erected on College Ave. Monica Graves is the daughter of Charlie Graves.
chestertownspy.org
3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show October 1
Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
Ocean City Today
Berlin's Small Town Throwdown this Saturday
It’s going to be a certifiable hootenanny on the streets of Berlin with the fifth installment of the Small Town Throw Down on Saturday. The Nashville-themed, country music festival, which started in 2017, will feature musical artists Red Dirt Revolution and the Lauren Calve Band. Admission is free for all ages.
chestertownspy.org
Compass Announces 2nd Annual Memorial Golf Tournament in Kent County
Compass will host its 2nd Annual Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, October 7th, at Chester River Yacht & Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Rd, Chestertown. This year’s tournament is in memory of Mary Jean Hudson and Roger Brown. Proceeds from the tournament enables Compass to provide all the residents...
chestertownspy.org
Who’s Hosting a Fundraiser for Wes Moore this Month? Who isn’t?
Wes Moore is a very popular guy these days. As the favorite to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the Democratic nominee for governor is the object of fascination for an array of corporate, civic, philanthropic and political leaders – in Maryland, in the region, and across the country – and they are eager to get to know and curry favor with him. One way to accomplish this goal is to throw a fundraiser for Moore and his running mate, former state Del. Aruna Miller (D-Montgomery).
matadornetwork.com
Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels
Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
Comments / 2