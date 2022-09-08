ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZB7fM_0hlbJai900

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man.

Nadhim Zahawi , who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.

The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyCCL_0hlbJai900

Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities committee, said: “At present, Nadhim Zahawi is the head of the equalities ministry, even if they appoint a women’s minister, they will be more junior than him.

“They have restructured the government department and at best downgraded the importance of women’s equalities.”

The MP for Jarrow chaired Wednesday’s session of the committee – which focuses on attitudes toward women and girls in educational settings.

“It may be the last committee with this name as the new prime minister has appointed a minister for equalities – dropping women from the portfolio,” she said.

“Women still face huge issues with sexism and misogyny – not just today's discussion on attitudes to women and girls, but the gender pay gap, gender health inequalities, maternity pay, menopause at work, violence against women, a huge drop in prosecutions for domestic abuse and many more inequalities that need to be addressed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Vmh3_0hlbJai900

She stated “women’s rights and equalities must remain at the forefront of the work we do” – adding: “We cannot allow this government to erase women from the equalities agenda.”

The name of the ministerial role has changed six times since it was introduced by Tony Blair in 1997.

It was initially minister for women and then minister for women and equality in 2007, followed by minister for women and equalities in 2010.

In April 2014 it was divided into two roles, minister for women, with Nicky Morgan in the post, and minister for equalities, filled by Sajid Javid.

Just three months later, the two roles became one role again, minister for women and equalities, and stayed that way until this week’s change.

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women's Equality Party, condemned the appointment of Mr Zahawi as she warned the “decision to remove women from the equalities brief is a clear indication of how Liz Truss will prioritise women – which is not at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFlQX_0hlbJai900

She said: “Although I firmly believe that women's equality is something that must be at the core of all government work – not just siloed in a portfolio role – the fact remains that there is now no minister responsible for protecting and promoting the rights of women across every aspect of government, and that is very troubling.”

Ms Mandu warned that the cost of living crisis is “gendered”, pointing to “staggering childcare costs, rising rates of violence against women and increasing poverty, which disproportionately impacts women”.

She said that the government had “completely failed to provide gendered solutions”.

“Women simply aren't a priority, and I urge the new prime minister to prove me wrong,” she added.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, the UK’s leading gender equality charity, said: “We have a long way to go before this government really addresses deep-seated gender inequalities that harm and hold back women. Now is not the time to be de-prioritising our needs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dziuC_0hlbJai900

Vivienne Hayes, chief executive of the Women’s Resource Centre, the leading national umbrella organisation for the women’s sector, said the new appointment “signals to women that our rights and protection are not a priority and, given we are over half the population, this is dismal and shocking”.

“Because they have removed the title of women in the role and put a man [in the role] suggests very strongly women’s needs are not going to be considered,” Ms Hayes said.

“Women are always an afterthought for the Tories. Erasing the role for women in cabinet confirms it.”

The move comes after The Independent reported that women have been left “brutally exposed” to the cost of living crisis after being disproportionately hit by surging poverty levels in the last decade.

Researchers said more than 7.5 million women – a quarter of the female population – are living in relative poverty in the UK.

The prime minister’s spokesperson indicated that there were no plans to appoint a separate minister for women, and that Mr Zahawi would retain responsibility for that area of policy.

They said: “The equalities brief hasn’t changed. You have heard the prime minister on the campaign trail talking about her focus on women’s rights and her desire to create a national domestic abuse register.

“The title has been changed slightly. I believe that it is the actions which the government takes on which it will be judged, rather than the job titles of individuals. The policy areas for which they have responsibility haven’t changed.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The Queen, 96, is pictured leaning on a walking stick as she meets new Prime Minister Liz Truss from the comfort of Balmoral rather than make 1,000-mile round trip amid health fears

The Queen used a walking stick as she welcomed Liz Truss at an audience at Balmoral Castle in Scotland today, where she invited the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party to become prime minister. The historic audience was the first time that the 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Morgan
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
ELECTIONS
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Gender Roles#Gender Equality#Domestic Violence#Uk
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liz Truss informed early on Thursday that Queen may die that day

Liz Truss already knew the Queen was on the brink of death when she rose to unveil her £100bn energy price plan in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, it has emerged.The first indication most people had that anything was amiss came when chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi showed Ms Truss a note in the Commons chamber at around 12.15, some 15 minutes before the official announcement of the Queen’s ill-health from Buckingham Palace.But it is now understood that the prime minister was informed by cabinet secretary Simon Case of the grave situation around two...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles III defended after his security officer told his well-wishers to put their phones away

King Charles III has been defended by his fans after his security guard told his well-wishers at Buckingham Palace to put their phones away.As the new monarch greeted the large crowds on Friday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he was seen shaking hands with the public.While King Charles thanked people for their condolences, one of his security officers was seen gesturing his hand over a few people’s phones which were directed towards the monarch.In one instance, the guard pushed down the phone of a woman who was filming the King. There were also multiple occasions where the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'

Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
POLITICS
The List

Germany Takes A Firm Stance On Meghan And Harry's Private Trip

In terms of travel, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been making up for lost time lately. In the first months after putting down roots in California, the couple stayed close to home. The birth of their second child, Lilibet, also kept them in nesting mode for a while.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Prince William says he is grieving loss of both grandmother and ‘extraordinary’ Queen

Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign.“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can,” William said, speaking of his father King Charles III’s accession to the throne.William said the world had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy