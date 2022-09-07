Disney Dreamlight Valley beginner tips to get ahead fast

Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available in Early Access to buyers of the Founder’s Pack, or Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Disney Dreamlight Valley is a brand new game that brings together dozens of Disney characters and worlds into a single town, and it’s your job to save them all.

This game features a familiar mobile game formula and monetization system, but with a lot of charm and gameplay similar to Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley. It’s a sharp combination, and Dreamlight Valley is set to welcome a lot of new players. If you’re jumping into Disney Dreamlight Valley, make sure to read through our tips below so you’re prepared for the challenges ahead.

Tidy up close to home

As you get started in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll quickly be given the ability to clear up thorns, and with the Royal Tools you will quickly find, you’ll be able to dig up shining spots and destroy rocks to make the town a much more welcoming place. However, you’ll also have an energy limit. You don’t need to focus on cleaning up straight away, it’s fine to wait until you’ve set up Goofy’s shop, but once cleaning duty begins, focus on the area close to your home. Your energy will refill whenever you enter your home, making it much easier to get everything looking tidy, quickly.

Save precious food

Another benefit of visiting home is that you get that energy refill without using food, which is one of the only other ways to increase your energy quickly. While Apples and Raspberries are fairly easy to acquire and you don’t need to worry about saving them, more powerful meal items are worth saving for a tough moment, if possible. Stay close to home and you won’t need to worry about eating for most of the early game.

Sell to Goofy

Once you interact with Goofy and solve his quest, he’ll set up a shop, from which you can purchase seeds and items, as well as sell your own items. You will need a lot of money in order to upgrade the buildings in town, and selling to Goofy is the easiest way to get it all. Catching and selling fish is a good way to go, as are the extra materials you’ll get from clearing up the town.

Home improvement

A bit like Animal Crossing, one of the things you can do to express yourself in Disney Dreamlight Valley is customise both yourself, and your home. Clothing is great and easy to collect, and you have the option of crafting a variety of furniture for your home, with a great deal of control on how and where you can place items. You can totally remove everything from your house and start placing your collected furniture items almost immediately after starting the game and clearing the first mission.

Meet everyone

Make sure to open up your map whenever you open up a new area, or you need to find an NPC for a quest. Your map highlights the location of each and every character, and even puts a balloon over their head if you can complete or progress a quest with them. This makes clearing through your initial batch of quests very easy, and still ensures things are manageable much further into the game.

Dreamlight tasks

You will have dozens upon dozens of different tasks in your Dreamlight Menu, and you can do any number of things to complete them. Fishing, cleaning up, selling items, earning clothing, making purchases, and more. You will get a bunch of rewards for completing these challenges, and the Dreamlight tasks in particular reward you with – you guessed it – Dreamlight, which allows you to explore further into the world, and through new doors in the Dream Castle.

Slow expansion

On that note, you should be wary of using all of your Dreamlight immediately. Yes, you can earn more, and even turn certain items into Dreamlight at the crafting table, but it’s still a rare and precious resource. While you can use it to open doors to brand new worlds in the Dream Castle – very exciting – it’s often better used to grant you access to the areas outside of the town, which will also give you access to new characters and quests.

The Dream Castle

We’ve mentioned the Dream Castle a few times already, and you’ll unlock this shortly after finishing off you initial batch of quests. The Dream Castle gives you access to loads of Disney worlds, but each is locked behind thorns which require Dreamlight to be cleared away. While each of these worlds are great to explore and lovely to meet familiar characters, they’re also very expensive. You will be able to gather Dreamlight more easily by spending it on getting access to new areas around town first – though that doesn’t mean you should ignore the Dream Castle. Make sure to come back here and open up a new world when areas outside are expensive to access.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.