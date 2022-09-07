Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden finally is sounding the alarm about democracy. Good
President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last week, on the imminent threat to democracy, marks an important moment in US history. The president was precise and direct about why democracy is under threat, and from whom. Throughout his speech, he made sure to distinguish between what he called “mainstream Republicans” on one side and extremist “Maga Republicans” on the other. But Biden also left no doubt that the extremist forces are not simply fringe phenomena, that today’s Republican party is “dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans”.
Liz Truss lifts fracking ban and pushes domestic energy to tackle bills crisis
A ban on fracking in England has been lifted as the Government pushes for an increase in domestic energy production in the face of soaring bills.The controversial move to end the moratorium, which was imposed in 2019 after tremors caused by fracking in Lancashire, could get gas flowing from onshore shale wells in as little as six months, Liz Truss said.But it will be met with strong opposition from local campaigners and environmentalists, who fear it can cause water contamination, traffic and noise pollution, and it is incompatible with efforts to cut climate-warming fossil fuels and switch to clean energy.The...
Washington Examiner
Taiwan sees Biden's political fears weakening US strategy to counter China
TAIPEI, Taiwan — President Joe Biden ’s fear of political backlash against trade agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership undercuts his strategy to counter China and support Taiwan , according to Taiwanese analysts and policymakers. “It undermines U.S. credibility as a leader in the economic order it is...
For Once, America Has Some Actual Climate Credibility
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Nearly seven years ago, a single mischosen word nearly killed the Paris Agreement. With only hours left to go on the final day of the talks, American diplomats noticed a discrepancy in the new...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Europe's Energy Ministers Set for Difficult Talks on Measures to Ease Crisis
Investing.com -- Divisions over how best to tackle Europe's energy crisis were on full display early Friday as energy ministers from the European Union met to discuss radical proposals on capping prices, raising taxes, and reducing demand. Expectations for decisive action at the meeting are low, due to differing opinions...
Solomon Islands' election postponement plans ensure global scrutiny will continue
There has been a flurry of international media and commentary attention on Solomon Islands in recent months. Since the news broke of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s intention to sign a security agreement with the People’s Republic of China, scrutiny of his every move and word has been intense. There have been two recent developments that have caused yet more scrutiny of the Sogavare government - the government’s intention to delay next year’s federal election and moratorium on some international ships from its ports. Once again, too much of the reporting and commentary casts these events through the overly narrow lens of...
UN chief Guterres visits flood-battered areas of Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday toured Pakistan’s flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide “massive” amounts of relief to the impoverished country. Guterres was on the second day of a two-day visit to...
US News and World Report
Lula May Tap Running Mate to Head Brazil Economic Policy, Aides Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could tap his centrist running mate and former rival, Geraldo Alckmin, to run economic policy if he wins a third term in October, four of his senior advisors told Reuters. Lula's aides said the leftist leader, who is ahead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Japan, U.S. eyeing summit around Sept 20 on China, North Korea issues - Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are working on arranging a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden in New York around Sept. 20 to discuss security issues in East Asia, Kyodo news reported on Saturday. China's rising pressure on Taiwan, North Korea's nuclear test...
South Africa approves Heineken's takeover of Distell with conditions
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission approved Heineken's (HEIN.AS) purchase of wine and cider company Distell Group (DGHJ.J) as long as the merged entity invests more than 10 billion rand ($578 million) over five years in the country.
Greek PM Mitsotakis to promise more cost-of-living support - source
ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected on Saturday to announce further funding to cushion the impact of an energy crisis and soaring inflation on the nation's households, a government source said.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Peru Economy Can Grow Target-Busting 4.3% Next Year, Finance Minister Says
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru can achieve economic growth of 4.3% in 2023, beating official forecasts that are already optimistic, thanks to a new economic package, Finance Minister Kurt Burneo said on Thursday. "We are talking about around 4.3% (growth)," Burneo told Reuters in an interview, a previously unreported figure that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Solomon Islands to delay election, raising fears of unrest
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands voted Thursday to delay their nation’s general election from next year until 2024, a move that opponents say amounts to a power grab and that some fear could lead to further civil unrest. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said...
investing.com
U.S., Indo-Pacific countries agree on roadmap to strengthen trade ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that India, the world's largest democracy,...
US News and World Report
Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka Swears in 37 Junior Ministers, Two for Finance
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president's office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country's government. The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948....
ASIA・
Chile Rejects Constitution That Would Have Banned 'Job Insecurity' and Disbanded the Senate
On Sunday, Chilean voters rejected a proposed constitution that an elected assembly had been drafting since 2021. The 54,000-word document would have replaced the free market–friendly 1980 constitution, banned "job insecurity," abolished the Senate, and massively expanded welfare programs. Voting in the referendum was mandatory. Surveys conducted by Pulso...
Gas drive will not solve energy crisis, climate advisers tell Liz Truss
Environment and infrastructure chiefs rebuke new prime minister for focusing on fossil fuel solutions
Nature.com
‘I feel lost’: Chilean researchers saddened by vote to reject new constitution
Nearly 62% of Chileans voted against the proposed charter, which would have boosted science. You have full access to this article via your institution. The votes are in — and many scientists are disappointed. On 4 September, Chileans voted to reject a proposed new constitution for their nation. The draft charter, developed over a year by a citizen-led assembly, framed science as a tool that could improve society. It also emphasized actions against climate change and support for research across all of Chile, rather than only at institutions in the capital city.
POLITICO
U.N. Xinjiang report puts a target on U.S. supply chains
Hi, China Watchers. This week we examine how the U.N.’s big human rights report on Xinjiang ups the pressure on U.S. firms to purge their supply chains of forced labor. We’ll also unpack the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s epic screed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and profile a book that assesses Xi Jinping’s hard-line politics and personality. And stay tuned to this channel for a series of upcoming articles in the run-up to the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress next month.
Comments / 0