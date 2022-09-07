Read full article on original website
Related
ewu.edu
Help Us Welcome Students at Pass Through the Pillars
Join fellow staff, faculty, alumni and community members to help welcome new students to Eastern for the annual Pass Through the Pillars at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Line up along the Hello Walk in front of Showalter Hall between 11-11:25 a.m. The event starts promptly at 11:30 a.m. as EWU Cheer, Swoop and the EWU Drumline kick off this ceremonial stroll through the Herculean Pillars.
ewu.edu
President Invites EWU Staff for Ice Cream Social on Sept. 14
Please join me as we celebrate the start of a new academic year and reconnect with one another in person while we enjoy ice cream and treats, play lawn games and relax in the sun or shade on the Showalter lawn. I look forward to seeing you as your schedule allows anytime between 2:30-4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Comments / 0