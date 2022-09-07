Join fellow staff, faculty, alumni and community members to help welcome new students to Eastern for the annual Pass Through the Pillars at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Line up along the Hello Walk in front of Showalter Hall between 11-11:25 a.m. The event starts promptly at 11:30 a.m. as EWU Cheer, Swoop and the EWU Drumline kick off this ceremonial stroll through the Herculean Pillars.

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO