texasmetronews.com
With West Indian Parade returning, Haitian groups are getting ready
The Haitian Times www.haitiantimes.com By Leonardo MarchBROOKLYN—New York City Carnival is back, officially, that is.After two years of virtual or informal gatherings, the West Indian American Day Carnival Association is preparing the 53rd edition of the Carnival parade on Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn on Labor Day weekend.And Haitian groups are getting ready.To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.Join now or renew to get: — Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports — Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida) — Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields — Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture — Membership merch, perks and special invitationsFirst-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.
HipHopDX.com
Cam'ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss Announce 3 Headed Monster Tour
Cam’ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss are hitting the road together this fall. The legendary New York trio announced the 3 Headed Monster Tour on Friday (September 9), a co-headlining tour that will see them share the stage in cities throughout the East Coast and Southeast next month. The seven-date trek...
After Two Years Away, The West Indian Day Parade Returned To Brooklyn In Full Force
There was talk of possible rain on Labor Day, but Mother Nature smiled on the Caribbean community instead. Thank goodness! We only waited two years to party in the streets again. It was almost too perfect. What started off as an overcast morning gave way to blue skies and sunshine. Only when the procession was over did the clouds move in and rain fell. But after hours of dancing up a sweat, it was refreshing.
bkreader.com
Video shows alleged vandal who ruined Notorious B.I.G mural in NYC
The vandal who police believe defaced a Brooklyn mural honoring legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. is captured on new surveillance footage. The suspect allegedly approached the mural at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill around midnight Aug. 26, splashed black paint on the rapper’s face […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
sunnysidepost.com
New Dessert Bar to Open at The JACX High Rise in Long Island City
A new dessert bar is coming to a high-rise office building in Long Island City later this year. Spot Dessert Bar, which offers desserts such as ice cream, cookies and cakes– in an array of global flavors, will open in November or December at The JACX – a 26-story two-tower building located at 28-07 Jackson Ave.
Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Airdrop Nearly $1K in Bitcoin to Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant Residents
The Bitcoin Academy has the commitment of two billionaires’ pockets—and they are dropping the money. Hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Block CEO, Jack Dorsey, airdropped nearly $1,000 in bitcoin to the residents of The Marcy Houses through self-custodial wallets that included CashApp and Munn Wallet.
News 12
Mayor relaunches program for new youth jobs in Bronx, Brooklyn
A new pilot program in the Bronx aims to help increase enrollment and work to create more youth job opportunities. Mayor Eric Adams today called for jobs that New Yorkers can build their lives around instead of hitting dead ends. The new job training regime has the goal to reinvigorate enrollment and reset for today's job needs.
A New Jack City Live Stage Play Starring Big Daddy Kane, Treach and Others Is Coming in November
A live stage play of the cult classic 1991 film New Jack City is coming to stages around the country in November and the internet has mixed feelings about the revival of the beloved movie. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the stage play's producer Je'Caryous Johnson announced the new rendition of...
fox5ny.com
Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight
NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
News 12
Death of Bronx local legend leaves behind century-old sport shop
Moe Stein, the late owner of Frank’s Sport Shop, is described as a Bronx legend by locals, and his passing has left behind decades of memories. The sports shop has been open for over 100 years now. Frank, the store namesake, was the father of Moe Stein. Many of...
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
boropark24.com
MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade
Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
fox5ny.com
Mask rules dropped on NYC trains and buses
It is now ok to ride the NYC subway and buses without wearing a face mask. Very few people were following the rules anyway.
15-year-old student shot to death in downtown Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old who was shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon has died.
Brooklyn bishop robbed mid-sermon suing social media critics for $20 million
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The blinged-out Brooklyn bishop who was robbed mid-sermon is suing two social media personalities for allegedly attacking the flashy preacher on their platforms. Lamor Whitehead, 44, pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry in Canarsie, is accusing Larry Reid and DeMario Q. Jives of spreading lies that have cost him business deals, […]
