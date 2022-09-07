ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now. Let this be your time to test out the alleged royal secret to...
Well+Good

The Drugstore Skin-Firming Products Celebs Over 40 Swear By Are Now 20% Off

Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
StyleCaster

This Cream Is a Great Alternative to Prescription Retinol For Those With Ultra-Sensitive Skin

Retinol is one of the most effective skincare treatments for anti-aging, but many people aren’t as familiar with its fellow umbrella (and more potent) ingredient, retinaldehyde or retinal. Of course to get the most pure form of retinol (also known as tretinoin), you need a prescription, but retinal is the slightly more potent version of retinol that you can still grab over the counter. That’s why shoppers are loving Avene’s RetrinAL 1.0 Intensive cream with retinal so much—especially those with sensitive skin. People with sensitive skin or even combination skin often complain of the irritation retinol causes after a few nights...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say Their Lashes Have ‘Doubled in Length’ With This Top-Rated Serum—& It’s on Sale For 12 More Hours

If you, like me, shutter every time a single lash gets wiped away when you’re itching your eyes, you’re probably somebody who has also tried out several eyelash growth serums on the market. I mean, it seems like the time it takes for a lost lash to grow back is an eternity. What else am I supposed to do during the time in between?! Now, there are a bunch of different lash serums you can opt for, but there actually aren’t too many completely vegan and hormone-free concoctions out there. Enter Vegamour’s vegaLASH Volumizing Serum. It’s made with plant actives that,...
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
StyleCaster

Reviewers Swear Their ‘Necklines Have Disappeared’ After Using This Skin-Firming Cream

Getting your neck firm and ready for the upcoming fall season might not be such a task with a little help from skin-lifting cream that shoppers say makes a “huge difference” on sagging skin. Dermelect’s neck firming lift cream is packed to the brim with skin revitalizing ingredients like avocado oil, alpha-hydroxy acid and green tea extract that hydrate and plump skin so well, wrinkles and fine lines look less prominent instantly. And to top it off, the brand is currently running a limited-time sale during Labor Day weekend, offering up to 25 percent off in discounts.  “This is THE only...
The US Sun

7 best conditioner for bleached hair you can buy in 2022

IF you find yourself regularly dying your hair with bleach, then you'll know how important it is to care for your tresses. The best conditioners for bleached hair will work to repair, nourish, and ensure your locks remain strong after undergoing a color refresh. It's no secret that bleaching can...
WWD

New Complexion Products From Milk Makeup, Laura Geller and Peace Out Skincare

Milk Makeup Future Fluid Concealer $29 at Sephora, milkmakeup.com More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Milk Makeup doesn’t want to be a one-category brand.  Having cultivated a cult following for its HydroGrip Primer, the brand is increasing its presence in all areas of the makeup game. Recent launchs include anew eyeliner, mascara and now, Future Fluid Concealer.  “A lot of brands can get pigeonholed,” said Dianna Ruth, chief operating officer and cofounder of Milk Makeup. “We have a skin tint, but we’ve never really...
The Kitchn

The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It’s Done

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
Mental_Floss

6 of the Best Wet Cat Foods, According to Experts

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Wondering what to feed your new feline or thinking about switching foods to better support your kitty’s overall health and wellness? One of the first things you’ll need to figure out is whether to feed them kibble or canned wet food. While the right answer really depends on your pet’s specific needs and preferences, we rounded up a few experts to dish on the pros (and cons), as well as their picks for the overall best wet foods for cats that are available now.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Limited edition glass designed to enhance experience of drinking sparkling water

SodaStream has unveiled a sparkling water glass created in partnership with water sommelier Doran Binder and designed and hand blown by expert glass artist Elliot Walker. The launch of the sparkling water glass marks the arrival of SodaStream’s sparkling water maker, the Art. The glass has a number of...
