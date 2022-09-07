Read full article on original website
Related
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'
A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
BBC
Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
BBC
Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government
A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bucks landmarks make list of UK's best historic attractions
Two Buckinghamshire landmarks are among the best historic attractions in the UK, a new poll has found. Thousands of people took part in a survey to identify the finest heritage sites to visit across the country. The poll - conducted by Which? - looked at nine criteria including overall value...
Britain's Got Talent choirboy, 27, who shot to fame aged 13 and won a £1m record deal denies raping two women
A former Britain's Got Talent finalist who won a £1million record deal with Simon Cowell at the age of 13 has denied raping two women. Andrew Johnston, 27, who shot to fame as a 13-year-old soprano on the second series of the show, allegedly attacked a woman at an address in west London in November 2019.
UK PM Truss has no current plans to travel to Scotland - spokesman
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has no plans at the moment to travel to Scotland, her spokesman said on Thursday, declining to comment on the situation surrounding Queen Elizabeth after doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision.
Charles officially announced as king at royal ceremony
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live. Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. Scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king joined them to make a personal declaration, vowing to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch.
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Well that didn't go to plan, did it! Humiliation as British £3bn aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales comes back to port... days after breaking down off the Isle of Wight
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has arrived back to port after breaking down off the Isle of Wight. Britain's crown jewel faced embarrassment on the world stage last week after the £3billion warship ground to a halt off the Isle of Wight because a starboard propeller shaft failed.
I paid $32 to stay in a futuristic capsule pod in Sydney, Australia. After 1 night, I can see why it's one of the city's lowest-rated hostels.
The Capsule Hotel in Sydney, Australia, is a budget hostel with futuristic pod-style rooms and shared bathrooms. Here's what it was like to stay here.
BBC
Public advised to check Leicestershire events
People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding. While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue. The government has said such decisions are...
buckinghamshirelive.com
All football postponed this weekend after death of Queen
The Premier League and EFL confirmed that they were postponing matches scheduled for this weekend. The Premier League said in a statement: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chiltern Railways services halted after 'loose bricks' on tunnel near London Marylebone - recap
Loose bricks on a tunnel near London's Marylebone station caused major disruption to the railway network today (September 7). Chiltern Railways services were affected, with a heavily reduced timetable put in place. Announcing disruption to their service, Chiltern Railways urged passengers not to travel to or from London Marylebone. They...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Ipswich celebrates 10 years as Suffolk's first Parkrun
A runner who took part in the inaugural Parkrun in Suffolk and hundreds since will return to the start line on Saturday as the event celebrates 10 years. Ipswich Parkrun started on 8 September 2012 and was the county's first of the free 5km (3.1-mile) events. There are now 15...
Man killed Tesco worker who challenged friend doing wheelies in store wheelchair
A 28-year-old man has been jailed for nine years and a month for the “callous” killing of a Tesco worker trying to prevent his friend from performing wheelies in a store wheelchair.Shane Donovan, of York Court, Andover, Hampshire, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to the manslaughter of 62-year-old John Carroll at the Tesco Extra store in Andover on July 29 2021.James Newton-Price QC, prosecuting, told the court Donovan had arrived at the supermarket with friends when one of them, Leon Fitzpatrick, started using the wheelchair.He said: “Mr Fitzpatrick was not disabled. He took a wheelchair, which is provided by...
buckinghamshirelive.com
UK’s most amazing animals and their people celebrated at the Mirror People's Pet Awards 2022
MAGGIE - WEBBOX JOY OF PETS. Wonder dog Maggie shouldn’t even be here. Horrifically abused, she fought back against all the odds - and is now a much-loved therapy dog. Maggie was rescued from Lebanon where thugs used her for target practice. She was found pregnant, with 200 bullet...
PETS・
BBC
Queen 'would not want' Herefordshire event cancelled
Organisers of a historic Herefordshire agricultural event say the Queen would "not want it cancelled." Kington Show will go ahead on Saturday, with a two-minute silence and flags flying at half-mast. The one-day programme features horse, livestock and horticultural competitions, alongside family-friendly entertainment. It would provide an opportunity for visitors...
U.K.・
BBC
Somerset 'could be ruled out' for international cricket matches
Somerset risks losing the right to host international matches due to delays in building hotels for touring sides. A 2020 ruling delayed the construction of 18,000 new homes in Somerset due to the risk of phosphate polluting the "fragile" Somerset Levels and Moors. It also put a halt to hotels...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chiltern Railways issues September strike guidance to passengers
Chiltern Railways has issued guidance to passengers planning to use the service when workers walk out later this month. Workers are preparing to take industrial action in a bid to secure an improved pay settlement. Around 40,000 workers across 14 train operators will be taking to the picket lines on...
Comments / 0