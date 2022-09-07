Read full article on original website
We Have To Thank Ohio For The Microwavable Dinner
If it weren't for the frozen dinner section of the local Meijer, I don't think I'd survive. My life can move at a pretty fast pace sometimes, so dinner in 5 minutes from the microwave is practically a necessity for this job. That being said, I recently found out I...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum
It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
Local Legend: The Gray Beast of Bete Grise, Michigan
Stories of Mythical Michigan creatures have been circulating for centuries...even before there WAS a place called 'Michigan'. And thru those years we have dealt with Bigfoot, sasquatch, and yeti...Dogman...the Melonheads...various giant serpents, prehistoric creatures, and monsters in the Great Lakes...the Waheela...and this time around, it's the Gray Beast of Bete Grise.
It’s Illegal To Eat Your Cat or Dog in Michigan, But You Can Eat Roadkill and Horses
When times get tough, people will turn to some desperate measures to stay alive. During the winter months especially, some living in exceptionally harsh conditions will even turn to eating their own pets. In Michigan, however, that's a big no-no. Michigan was one of only six states in 2018 that...
Michigan Cold Case Solved 33 Years Later Using Forensic Genealogy
Three decades after she went missing, the mysterious details surrounding a Michigan woman's death have been unraveled thanks to forensic genealogy. New Technology Used to Identify Both the Victim and the Killer. Stacey Chahorski went missing in January of 1989. The then-19-year-old was traveling the country but never returned to...
Where Can You Find the Top Cheeseburger in Michigan?
In your own opinion, where can you find the top cheeseburger in Michigan? This one is tough to answer because Michigan has countless burger joints with delicious mouth watering cheeseburgers to sink your teeth into. Can I also add that I can grill up a delicious tasting cheeseburger on my...
Michigan Location Picked Among Top 20 Best in US for Fall Colors
There's something very appropriate about the word September. After a long, hot summer, those days with high temperatures in the 90s are behind us. Comfortable days are now often accompanied by a slight chill in the air at night, and the trees are beginning to take notice. Have you seen a few hints of yellow and red yet? They're certainly becoming more common.
How Old Do Kids Need To Be To Ride In Front Seat In Michigan?
The debate at our house recently comes from my 9 year old son. It has to do with his ability to ride in the front seat as a passenger. When I was a kid I started riding in the front seat when I was 5. I haven't told my son that yet because his response would be, "you did it when you were a kid!". Yes, I did it as a child, however, Michigan laws suggest otherwise.
Soaring Black Bear Population in Michigan
Did you know there are about 12,000 black bears in Michigan? More than 9,000 black bears are in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. I've never seen any black bears in the Upper or Lower Peninsula except for Oswald's Bear Ranch in the U.P. I'm beginning to understand why, because black bears are...
The Michigan DNR Wants to Recycle That Old Boat That’s Sitting in Your Yard
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources the Great Lakes State ranks third in the nation when it comes to recreational boaters. We are a "Water-Winter Wonderland", after all!. With nearly 800,000 boats registered in the Mitten, even if you don't own a boat yourself you probably know someone...
Wanna Try Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot? You’ll Find It In The U.P.
I'm not an earlier riser, but I do love a big tasty breakfast. From Biscuits and Gravy to omelets and stacks of pancakes it's the best meal of the day. That's why I was so interested to see who served up Michigan's best breakfast. How Did They Determine Michigan's Best...
Michiganders Are Trying to Sell Their Cars More Than Any Other State
The importance of vehicle sales and sky-high prices for both new and used cars is not going unnoticed. With so many people trying to get by on whatever they have, it's no surprise that many are turning to selling things that could net large amounts of money in one swipe.
Remembering When Queen Elizabeth II Visited Michigan
The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world. The longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Before she reached an advanced age, Queen Elizabeth was known to travel the world from time to time, not only on...
Michigan Man Lucky to Be Alive After Violent Grizzly Bear Attack
A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a grizzly bear this week while on a hunting trip. The attack took place near Glennallen, Alaska according to Alaska Public Media. Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners were near the upper east fork of the Indian River when they came upon a sow grizzly bear with three cubs. Surprised by the hunters, the grizzly immediately attacked 33-year-old Kuperus leaving him seriously injured.
Delicious Burger Joint From Metro Detroit Area Offering Franchise Opportunities
I always love seeing a smaller, local, mom-and-pop type business make it big. And it doesn't hurt that this business is downright delicious and right from my hometown!. Let me put you and your tastebuds onto something delicious. Say hello to Taystee's. Taystee's Burgers is a mouth-watering burger place that...
How Many of Michigan’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
I recently saw a meme on Facebook that listed many tourist attractions in the United States. The object was to see how many you had visited... The most shocking statistic was that the average American had only visited five places on the list. I thought it would be fun to...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
Michiganders On the Tennis Courts: 1900-1950s
In preparing for this article, I kept getting the same lame advice…to make the headline “Tennis Anyone”. Well, no…I refused. That’s too simple, too overused, and not very creative. So to avoid using that same hackneyed phrase and criticism for an uncreative headline, I made it what it is.
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace
This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
