ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

We Have To Thank Ohio For The Microwavable Dinner

If it weren't for the frozen dinner section of the local Meijer, I don't think I'd survive. My life can move at a pretty fast pace sometimes, so dinner in 5 minutes from the microwave is practically a necessity for this job. That being said, I recently found out I...
OHIO STATE
99.1 WFMK

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum

It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Local Legend: The Gray Beast of Bete Grise, Michigan

Stories of Mythical Michigan creatures have been circulating for centuries...even before there WAS a place called 'Michigan'. And thru those years we have dealt with Bigfoot, sasquatch, and yeti...Dogman...the Melonheads...various giant serpents, prehistoric creatures, and monsters in the Great Lakes...the Waheela...and this time around, it's the Gray Beast of Bete Grise.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
99.1 WFMK

Where Can You Find the Top Cheeseburger in Michigan?

In your own opinion, where can you find the top cheeseburger in Michigan? This one is tough to answer because Michigan has countless burger joints with delicious mouth watering cheeseburgers to sink your teeth into. Can I also add that I can grill up a delicious tasting cheeseburger on my...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Location Picked Among Top 20 Best in US for Fall Colors

There's something very appropriate about the word September. After a long, hot summer, those days with high temperatures in the 90s are behind us. Comfortable days are now often accompanied by a slight chill in the air at night, and the trees are beginning to take notice. Have you seen a few hints of yellow and red yet? They're certainly becoming more common.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

How Old Do Kids Need To Be To Ride In Front Seat In Michigan?

The debate at our house recently comes from my 9 year old son. It has to do with his ability to ride in the front seat as a passenger. When I was a kid I started riding in the front seat when I was 5. I haven't told my son that yet because his response would be, "you did it when you were a kid!". Yes, I did it as a child, however, Michigan laws suggest otherwise.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tiktok#Science#Midwestern
99.1 WFMK

Soaring Black Bear Population in Michigan

Did you know there are about 12,000 black bears in Michigan? More than 9,000 black bears are in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. I've never seen any black bears in the Upper or Lower Peninsula except for Oswald's Bear Ranch in the U.P. I'm beginning to understand why, because black bears are...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
99.1 WFMK

Remembering When Queen Elizabeth II Visited Michigan

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world. The longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Before she reached an advanced age, Queen Elizabeth was known to travel the world from time to time, not only on...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Lucky to Be Alive After Violent Grizzly Bear Attack

A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a grizzly bear this week while on a hunting trip. The attack took place near Glennallen, Alaska according to Alaska Public Media. Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners were near the upper east fork of the Indian River when they came upon a sow grizzly bear with three cubs. Surprised by the hunters, the grizzly immediately attacked 33-year-old Kuperus leaving him seriously injured.
GLENNALLEN, AK
99.1 WFMK

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
99.1 WFMK

Michiganders On the Tennis Courts: 1900-1950s

In preparing for this article, I kept getting the same lame advice…to make the headline “Tennis Anyone”. Well, no…I refused. That’s too simple, too overused, and not very creative. So to avoid using that same hackneyed phrase and criticism for an uncreative headline, I made it what it is.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace

This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy