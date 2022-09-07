ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medication May Worsen Sleep Instability in Patients with Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease had more pronounced sleep instability than those with other disorders marked by alpha-synuclein buildup, but those differences diminished after adjusting for medication differences, a new study found. Non-REM sleep instability was similar among patients with Parkinson’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and isolated rapid eye movement...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Steroid-Induced Diabetes?

Diabetes mellitus, also known simply as diabetes, is a serious medical condition that involves high blood sugar levels. Steroid-induced diabetes is just what it sounds like—diabetes brought on by taking steroid medications. These medications treat other medical conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, but can have side effects that interfere with how the body responds to insulin and regulates glucose. This can bring on diabetes or make diabetes worse in people who already have it.
Medical News Today

What are some medications for joint pain?

Using medications may help relieve joint pain. Experts often recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the first line of treatment. Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which affects about. adults in the United States. Medications for joint pain are available over...
Today's Transitions

Stop Inner Ear Balance Problems

The inner ear houses the vestibular system, which is responsible for balance and proper orientation in space. Over time, normal wear-and-tear in this system can lead to dizziness and balance problems. According to Dr. Steven Shotts of Advanced ENT and Allergy, the most common vestibular disorder for older adults is Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV), a spinning sensation brought on by sudden changes in head position. Caused by the migration of tiny calcium crystals known as “ear rocks” from their normal place in the inner ear, BPPV is a significant cause of falls among the elderly.
Medical News Today

How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues

Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
ADDitude

When Your Child Has ADHD and Dyslexia: Treatment for Complex Symptoms

Dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often travel together. (About 25% to 40% of the time, according to some estimates.1) For individuals with ADHD and dyslexia, routine treatment protocols and approaches for each condition may not be effective. ADHD symptoms might affect therapies for dyslexia, and vice versa. And addressing only one condition – a common error – often results in subpar outcomes all around.
SFGate

With Back to School Comes Back to Sleep

(BPT) - The start of the new school year is the perfect time to renew habits that keep students happy and healthy — including sleep. Unfortunately, many children and teens don't get the amount of sleep they need to thrive at school. One culprit robbing many of their much-needed sleep is right on their phones — a recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 93% of Gen Z said they've lost sleep because they stayed up “past their bedtime” to view or participate in social media.
michiganmamanews.com

Obesity Now Affects Children Earlier in Life

Childhood obesity is considered a growing and serious health issue in the United States. Recent studies have shown the percentage of obese children and teens is not only rising, but obesity is affecting kids earlier in their lives than ever before. Being overweight can not only affect a child’s physical and emotional health, but it can have long-lasting effects into adulthood.
verywellhealth.com

Coping With Type 2 Diabetes

Receiving a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes can be difficult. You may worry about how your life will change. However, adapting to life with type 2 diabetes and learning to cope with the challenges that might arise can help improve your quality of life. Different strategies work for different people....
studyfinds.org

Older adults have only 4 friends they can count on, survey shows

NEW YORK — Over the age of 55? Odds are you only have four friends you can count on. That’s the sobering finding from a poll of 2,000 Americans in this age group that sheds light on loneliness and social inactivity among older adults. In fact, the survey...
diabetesdaily.com

How to Care for Pets With Diabetes

This content originally appeared on Beyond Type 1. Republished with permission. The discussion often centers on humans, but diabetes isn’t a condition exclusive to us. It can also affect your pets! Don’t worry, though—pets with diabetes can still live long, healthy lives if their diabetes is diagnosed early and managed well.
verywellhealth.com

What Is Hyperventilation? (Overbreathing)?

Hyperventilation, also known as over-breathing or excessive breathing, is when a person's breathing speeds up and deepens. The person may or may not know they are hyperventilating. Hyperventilating can happen for many reasons, be they emotional or medical. Treatment is necessary to re-establish proper oxygen and carbon dioxide balance in the blood.
Medical News Today

What exercises should a person with degenerative disk disease avoid?

Exercise is a key component of treating degenerative disk disease. Although no specific exercises are unsuitable for everyone, there are some that it may be wise to avoid. It is not possible to list exercises that are suitable or inappropriate for all people with degenerative disk disease. The best types of exercise will.
Psych Central

Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?

Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
verywellhealth.com

What Is Mild Obesity-Related Diabetes?

Diabetes mellitus, also called type 2 diabetes or diabetes, is a serious medical condition linked to having excess weight or obesity. It involves high blood sugar and challenges with the way the body processes food. Mild obesity-related diabetes (MOD) occurs when you have excess weight or obesity but do not...
verywellhealth.com

How Prediabetes Is Treated

Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. If prediabetes is not treated, it may progress into type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition associated with heart, nerve, eye, kidney, and blood vessel complications. This article addresses the management of prediabetes,...
