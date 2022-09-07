The inner ear houses the vestibular system, which is responsible for balance and proper orientation in space. Over time, normal wear-and-tear in this system can lead to dizziness and balance problems. According to Dr. Steven Shotts of Advanced ENT and Allergy, the most common vestibular disorder for older adults is Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV), a spinning sensation brought on by sudden changes in head position. Caused by the migration of tiny calcium crystals known as “ear rocks” from their normal place in the inner ear, BPPV is a significant cause of falls among the elderly.

