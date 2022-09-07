The stock market recovered from a midday stumble and ended higher, staying on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial average also ended higher after bumpy rides of their own. Interest rate policies were in focus as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation. Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep rates high “until the job is done” in getting inflation under control. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Thursday, on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index wavered through much of the early going between a low of 0.9% and a high of 0.8%. It’s holding on to a 1.8% gain for the week after coming off a three-week losing streak.

