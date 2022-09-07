ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
TheStreet

Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman

The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
Axios

Bonds swoon into bear market territory

It's not just stocks. A key index tracking global bonds has also reached bear market territory. Why it matters: Market behavior this year has thrown a wrench in the traditional 60/40 strategy — the idea that if stocks are down, then bond performance will offset the losses, and vice versa.
US News and World Report

U.S. Equity Fund See Biggest Weekly Outflow in 12 Weeks

(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded heavy capital outflows in the week to Sept. 7 as a stronger-than-expected U.S. services industry report solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep hiking interest rates to control price pressures. Some investors had expected that the Fed might temper its rate increases to...
investing.com

Cloud Tech Players Outperform Semiconductor Stocks, Showing Tech's Dual Nature

Is the tech sector cyclical or secular? We believe it is both. While technology adoption is clearly a secular trend (a fundamental change in a business model), there are many cyclical trends that impact valuations in the tech sector which vary significantly from company to company. Two major contributors are earnings and interest rates.
msn.com

U.S. stocks open higher as investors assess Fed rate outlook, await key speeches

U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, shaking off modest weakness seen earlier after The Wall Street Journal reported that policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis-point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
The Associated Press

Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments

The stock market recovered from a midday stumble and ended higher, staying on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial average also ended higher after bumpy rides of their own. Interest rate policies were in focus as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation. Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep rates high “until the job is done” in getting inflation under control. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Thursday, on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index wavered through much of the early going between a low of 0.9% and a high of 0.8%. It’s holding on to a 1.8% gain for the week after coming off a three-week losing streak.
