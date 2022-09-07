Read full article on original website
kitco.com
The Fed is ready to ‘inflict pain’ on economy to bring inflation down; stocks, Bitcoin to see more downside - Alfonso Peccatiello
The Fed will ‘inflict pain’ to get inflation down to 2 percent, said Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass. The central bank’s resulting policy will adversely affect stocks and cryptocurrencies. In his August 26th speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
AOL Corp
Why the Fed wants to see a strong dollar and falling stock prices: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @SPYJared. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC)...
msn.com
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
The Fed is making a big mistake with its outsized interest rate hikes as inflation turns into deflation, Ark's Cathie Wood says
Cathie Wood believes the Fed has gone too far in its bid to tame inflation via interest rate hikes. She argues that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators that show inflation, while leading indicators show signs of deflation. "Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from...
Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman
The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
Stock Market Today - 9/6: Stocks End Lower, Dollar Gains As Europe's Energy Crisis Deepens: Fed In Focus
Stocks finished lower Tuesday, while the dollar traded past its highest levels in two decades on foreign exchange markets, as investors eased out of risk markets amid concerns over Europe's escalating energy crisis and a hawkish Federal Reserve. Russia's decision to halt the flow of natural gas to Europe from...
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.
Banks lead European stocks higher after record ECB rate hike
Sept 8 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday led by gains in bank stocks after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike to combat inflation, which is running at a half-century high and approaching double-digits.
Bonds swoon into bear market territory
It's not just stocks. A key index tracking global bonds has also reached bear market territory. Why it matters: Market behavior this year has thrown a wrench in the traditional 60/40 strategy — the idea that if stocks are down, then bond performance will offset the losses, and vice versa.
msn.com
U.S. stocks turn higher in volatile session as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks moved between gains and losses on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank moves strongly to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 16 basis points, or 0.4%, to 3,995. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced...
US News and World Report
U.S. Equity Fund See Biggest Weekly Outflow in 12 Weeks
(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded heavy capital outflows in the week to Sept. 7 as a stronger-than-expected U.S. services industry report solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep hiking interest rates to control price pressures. Some investors had expected that the Fed might temper its rate increases to...
investing.com
Cloud Tech Players Outperform Semiconductor Stocks, Showing Tech's Dual Nature
Is the tech sector cyclical or secular? We believe it is both. While technology adoption is clearly a secular trend (a fundamental change in a business model), there are many cyclical trends that impact valuations in the tech sector which vary significantly from company to company. Two major contributors are earnings and interest rates.
msn.com
U.S. stocks open higher as investors assess Fed rate outlook, await key speeches
U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, shaking off modest weakness seen earlier after The Wall Street Journal reported that policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis-point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior...
Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
The stock market recovered from a midday stumble and ended higher, staying on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial average also ended higher after bumpy rides of their own. Interest rate policies were in focus as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation. Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep rates high “until the job is done” in getting inflation under control. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Thursday, on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index wavered through much of the early going between a low of 0.9% and a high of 0.8%. It’s holding on to a 1.8% gain for the week after coming off a three-week losing streak.
