ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglr.com

Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wglr.com

Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wglr.com

Madison police investigating four gas station burglaries

Police said the Citgo in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue, the CP Mart in the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue, and the BPs in the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue and 4300 block of Mohawk Drive were all burglarized. Investigators are still working to determine what was stolen...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Heroin#Police#Drugs#Violent Crime#Meriter Hospital
wglr.com

Janesville Fire Department to hold 9/11 ceremony Sunday

Janesville’s memorial was dedicated in 2011, ten years after the attacks, and includes a steel beam from the World Trade Center. The ceremony will include comments from Local 580 President Jason Daskom and the Janesville Fire Department’s Deputy Chief, John McManus III. The event will conclude with a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. — the same time the first alarm sounded at New York City firehouses on the day of the attacks.
JANESVILLE, WI
wglr.com

State agency leaders tour updated corrections facility farm, dairy in Waupun

WAUPUN, Wis. — The leaders of Wisconsin’s Departments of Corrections and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a firsthand look Thursday at the corrections department’s upgraded farm and dairy in Waupun. The leaders toured the farm’s milking parlor to get a closer look at the facility’s new...
WAUPUN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wglr.com

Madison unveils first rainbow street crossing

MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s first rainbow street crossing. The display where State Street meets the Capitol Square is designed to honor and celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. “To have that level of exposure and...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Madison alder releases new statement on reports of Oath Keepers membership

Halverson told News 3 Now on Wednesday that he did not vet the group before signing up in the summer of 2020, saying he was under the impression the group welcomed veterans “who cared about our democracy,” only to end his membership after two months when he realized he had been “misled” about what the group stood for.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

UW-Madison leaders condemn anti-Semitic chalk writings found around campus

MADISON, Wis. — Leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are condemning anti-Semitic messages written in chalk at locations around campus on Wednesday. The messages, according to a statement from Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, targeted Jewish student groups and called them racist and genocidal.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

In the 608: Verona Area School District looking forward

VERONA, Wis. – The 2022/23 school year is now underway for the Verona Area School District, which kicked off the fall schedule late last week. News 3 Now This Morning’s Josh Spreiter stopped by to see some of the excitement of kids and teachers being back in the classroom.
VERONA, WI
wglr.com

Evers pushes for education funding at Janesville campaign stop

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers continued to push for his $2 billion education funding package during a campaign stop in Janesville Wednesday. “It’s a large ask, it’s $2 billion, but we’ve — before my time as governor — cut funding and our schools need it,” Evers said at a media availability at Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
wglr.com

Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
JANESVILLE, WI
wglr.com

In the 608: Waunakee Community School District back in the classrooms

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – The 2022/23 school year is now underway for the Waunakee Community School District, which kicked off the fall schedule late last week. Superintendent Randy Guttenberg says it’s nice to see the hallways and classrooms full of students once again, and that there’s a lot to look forward to in the future for Waunakee.
WAUNAKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy