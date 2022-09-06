Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Khari Sanford sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole
The couple was found shot and left for dead in the UW Arboretum in March 2020. Sanford, who was dating Potter and Carre’s daughter at the time of the murders, was found guilty of killing the couple in May. During the hearing, state attorneys recommended that Sanford not be...
East High School briefly put into ‘secure’ status after report of man with a gun nearby
When officers got to the area, they said they found a 62-year-old man on his front porch who was intoxicated and having a mental health crisis — but did not have a gun.
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on...
Two arrested after reports of gunshots, police chase that ended in corn field
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people have been arrested in Sun Prairie after a police chase that started with multiple reports of gunshots Wednesday night, authorities said overnight. The Sun Prairie Police Department says it first received the reports of gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area...
Madison police investigating four gas station burglaries
Police said the Citgo in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue, the CP Mart in the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue, and the BPs in the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue and 4300 block of Mohawk Drive were all burglarized. Investigators are still working to determine what was stolen...
Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dodge County, sheriff’s office says
The chase topped 90 mph at times, the sheriff’s office said. Eventually, the man hit a spike strip and stopped on northbound Highway 151 north of State Highway 33. Deputies arrested him on tentative charges of fleeing and felony operating while intoxicated. At some point during the chase, a...
Janesville Fire Department to hold 9/11 ceremony Sunday
Janesville’s memorial was dedicated in 2011, ten years after the attacks, and includes a steel beam from the World Trade Center. The ceremony will include comments from Local 580 President Jason Daskom and the Janesville Fire Department’s Deputy Chief, John McManus III. The event will conclude with a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. — the same time the first alarm sounded at New York City firehouses on the day of the attacks.
State agency leaders tour updated corrections facility farm, dairy in Waupun
WAUPUN, Wis. — The leaders of Wisconsin’s Departments of Corrections and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a firsthand look Thursday at the corrections department’s upgraded farm and dairy in Waupun. The leaders toured the farm’s milking parlor to get a closer look at the facility’s new...
UW Health experts spotlight 988, mental health care during National Suicide Prevention Week
“This week is a good opportunity to raise awareness, educate and advocate for mental health resources,” UW Health Kids pediatrician Dr. Laura Houser said. “Suicide is a serious public health concern that can devastate families and communities.”. Pre-pandemic data from the CDC shows that people between the ages...
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents...
Madison unveils first rainbow street crossing
MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s first rainbow street crossing. The display where State Street meets the Capitol Square is designed to honor and celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. “To have that level of exposure and...
Madison alder releases new statement on reports of Oath Keepers membership
Halverson told News 3 Now on Wednesday that he did not vet the group before signing up in the summer of 2020, saying he was under the impression the group welcomed veterans “who cared about our democracy,” only to end his membership after two months when he realized he had been “misled” about what the group stood for.
UW-Madison leaders condemn anti-Semitic chalk writings found around campus
MADISON, Wis. — Leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are condemning anti-Semitic messages written in chalk at locations around campus on Wednesday. The messages, according to a statement from Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, targeted Jewish student groups and called them racist and genocidal.
In the 608: Verona Area School District looking forward
VERONA, Wis. – The 2022/23 school year is now underway for the Verona Area School District, which kicked off the fall schedule late last week. News 3 Now This Morning’s Josh Spreiter stopped by to see some of the excitement of kids and teachers being back in the classroom.
Evers pushes for education funding at Janesville campaign stop
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers continued to push for his $2 billion education funding package during a campaign stop in Janesville Wednesday. “It’s a large ask, it’s $2 billion, but we’ve — before my time as governor — cut funding and our schools need it,” Evers said at a media availability at Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville.
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
Leaders of Common Council ‘disgusted’ by Madison alder’s Oath Keepers membership
Halverson was listed in a database of people who had paid to become members of the Oath Keepers obtained by the non-profit group Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) and the Anti-Defamation League. Dozens of members of the Oath Keepers are facing charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack...
In the 608: Waunakee Community School District back in the classrooms
WAUNAKEE, Wis. – The 2022/23 school year is now underway for the Waunakee Community School District, which kicked off the fall schedule late last week. Superintendent Randy Guttenberg says it’s nice to see the hallways and classrooms full of students once again, and that there’s a lot to look forward to in the future for Waunakee.
