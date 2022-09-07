A fatal crash occurred in Richland County early Friday. Just before 6am, Richland County Deputies responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a semi and a car on Highway 14, just East of Highway 58. When emergency personnel arrived, both lanes of Highway 14 were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation. Based on witness statements and evidence recovered from the scene, it is believed that the driver of the car who was heading Westbound deviated from the lane of traffic and entered the Eastbound Lane. The semi driver, who was traveling Eastbound attempted to avoid hitting the car, but was unable to avoid a collision and struck the car head-on. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was uninjured. A Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team was contacted to assist with processing the accident scene. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Richland Center Fire Department, Richland EMS, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The crash is still under investigation and the identities of the parties involved are being withheld until proper notification of family members.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO