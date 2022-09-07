Read full article on original website
‘Mistrust, disrespect’: Staffing crisis at county-run nursing home exposes deep divisions among Dane County leaders
VERONA, Wis. — A crisis of staffing at the Dane County-run nursing home in Verona has further exposed deepening divisions between the county’s elected officials and some of its key department heads and division administrators. “We can’t keep heading down this path where there’s such mistrust and lack...
In the 608: Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival preview
JEFFERSON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival is back in Jefferson County this weekend. The festival is celebrating 20 years as the Midwest’s premier sheep and fiber festival. You’ll find 100 fiber classes with instructors from eleven states, sheep shearing demonstrations, and a newborn lamb display,...
A new leash on life: Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility adopted out of Humane Society of Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON, Wis. — There’s a happy ending for some beagles at the Humane Society of Jefferson County in Wisconsin whose story had a dark beginning — they were among the thousands rescued from the troubled Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. “We got five beagles in from the...
Madison unveils first rainbow street crossing
MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s first rainbow street crossing. The display where State Street meets the Capitol Square is designed to honor and celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. “To have that level of exposure and...
Columbia Co. Economic Development Corporation gets nearly $335K grant to help businesses
PORTAGE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Administration has awarded the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation a nearly $335,000 grant to help diverse small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, the Department of Administration said the grant will help Columbia County officials increase outreach...
Madison College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday ahead of the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack. The ceremony at the college’s Truax campus included remarks from guest speaker and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who urged people to remember not just those who died in the 2001 attack but also those who died from diseases caused by extended exposure to Ground Zero.
Janesville Fire Department to hold 9/11 ceremony Sunday
Janesville’s memorial was dedicated in 2011, ten years after the attacks, and includes a steel beam from the World Trade Center. The ceremony will include comments from Local 580 President Jason Daskom and the Janesville Fire Department’s Deputy Chief, John McManus III. The event will conclude with a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. — the same time the first alarm sounded at New York City firehouses on the day of the attacks.
Madison alder releases new statement on reports of Oath Keepers membership
Halverson told News 3 Now on Wednesday that he did not vet the group before signing up in the summer of 2020, saying he was under the impression the group welcomed veterans “who cared about our democracy,” only to end his membership after two months when he realized he had been “misled” about what the group stood for.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s election challenger has been placed on administrative leave. Detective Anthony Hamilton, who is challenging Barrett in November’s election for the top post in the department, says he was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Sheriff’s Department building on Thursday. Hamilton claims he was told he was being placed on leave for sharing confidential information. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 3 Now that Hamilton was placed on leave effective Thursday, September 8.
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Glass smashed at east side gas station, nothing stolen, police say
After investigating, they determined nobody got inside the building and nothing was taken. Despite that, police say they are considering this to be at least the fifth instance of someone trying to break into a gas station recently, following four separate burglary attempts earlier this week. Police reported Wednesday morning...
Occupied business struck by gunshots near Rimrock Park
Police said that multiple shell casings were found in the area, however, no suspects are in custody as of Saturday morning.
Leaders of Common Council ‘disgusted’ by Madison alder’s Oath Keepers membership
Halverson was listed in a database of people who had paid to become members of the Oath Keepers obtained by the non-profit group Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) and the Anti-Defamation League. Dozens of members of the Oath Keepers are facing charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack...
Vision Zero dropping speed limit on part of Old Sauk Rd. starting Monday
This is the latest reduction brought on by the city’s Vision Zero program, which is aiming to reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and deaths across Madison. The most recent change came to about 2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. between S. Whitney Way and the Beltline, with speed limits there dropping from 40 mph to 35 mph. That stretch of road was the site of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist earlier this year.
Schuster’s Farm, Little John’s Kitchens partner to highlight food insecurity this season
“From the fresh-made apple cider donuts to the family-friendly fun, Schuster’s has always been one of our family’s favorite Fall spots. And now, they’re so graciously supporting Little John’s mission — feel-good food for all,” Chef Dave Heide said. “This year, my kids get to explore all the farm has to offer, including finding their daddy in a corn maze with their daddy in it. We are all so excited to see this come to fruition.”
Badgers plan ‘Stripe Out Camp Randall’ theme for Washington State matchup
MADISON, Wis. — Badgers fans planning to attend this weekend’s matchup against Washington State will have to do some extra planning to fit in with this week’s theme. Each section of the stadium has been assigned either red or white to help coordinate the fully striped look in the stadium bowl. Fans sitting in the student section should wear all white.
Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Fort Atkinson through one of the smallest and unexpected ways
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy lives on in the smallest ways possible: all the way down to her socks. According to the Hoard Historical Museum, there’s a good chance that on her wedding day, Queen Elizabeth wore stockings made in Fort Atkinson.
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Richland County
A fatal crash occurred in Richland County early Friday. Just before 6am, Richland County Deputies responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a semi and a car on Highway 14, just East of Highway 58. When emergency personnel arrived, both lanes of Highway 14 were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation. Based on witness statements and evidence recovered from the scene, it is believed that the driver of the car who was heading Westbound deviated from the lane of traffic and entered the Eastbound Lane. The semi driver, who was traveling Eastbound attempted to avoid hitting the car, but was unable to avoid a collision and struck the car head-on. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was uninjured. A Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team was contacted to assist with processing the accident scene. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Richland Center Fire Department, Richland EMS, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The crash is still under investigation and the identities of the parties involved are being withheld until proper notification of family members.
Two arrested after reports of gunshots, police chase that ended in corn field
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people have been arrested in Sun Prairie after a police chase that started with multiple reports of gunshots Wednesday night, authorities said overnight. The Sun Prairie Police Department says it first received the reports of gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area...
