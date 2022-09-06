Read full article on original website
Air quality in the Midwest gets worse as wildfires rage on
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Wildfire smoke is making its way to the Midwest from the western states. Air quality in southeastern Minnesota is at a moderate level and the same is expected in western Wisconsin over the next few days. Wildfire smoke can irritate your airways and some people might...
3rd Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff embarks on farm tour
STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) — A Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District is continuing his campaign for Congress by traveling the back roads. State Senator Brad Pfaff made his second stop Thursday at the Servais family farm in Stoddard. Pfaff hopes this tour will let Wisconsin voters know that he supports farmers and their families.
Guidance approved for disabled Wisconsin absentee voters
Clerks will be notified that disabled voters may receive assistance from anyone other than the voter’s employer, an agent of that employer “or officer or agent of the voter’s union.”. Proposals by Millis and Spindell seeking to require those assisting voters to fill out a form proving...
Evers pushes for education funding at Janesville campaign stop
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers continued to push for his $2 billion education funding package during a campaign stop in Janesville Wednesday. “It’s a large ask, it’s $2 billion, but we’ve — before my time as governor — cut funding and our schools need it,” Evers said at a media availability at Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville.
