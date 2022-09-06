Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp.
WESH
Florida couple hires hunter to kill 10-foot 'aggressive' gator they say caused years of grief
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida family hired a hunter to capture and kill a massive alligator they say caused problems for years. Craig Masse told WBBH that the 10-foot alligator, Albert, has been visiting their Port Charlotte property for the past five years. He said they cohabitated well enough until Albert lunged at his wife Chrissy.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Neighbor saves Florida woman’s life during alligator attack in retirement community
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida woman is recovering from an alligator attack. She said she’s thanking her neighbor in her Bradenton retirement community for saving her life. According to wildlife agents, the 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond last Saturday when suddenly an alligator jumped out of some bushes and attacked her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarasota man spends 3 days lost in swamp after losing arm in gator attack
A Sarasota man is re-adjusting to his life with only one arm after he was attacked by an alligator while swimming in Lake Manatee in July.
WESH
Tips for living alongside alligators in Florida
After a Bradenton woman was recently bitten, witnesses kept an eye on the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator believed to be the one involved. The gator was trapped and removed. The woman was bitten while walking near a pond in her community. "Any body of water that we have has the potential...
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twice a week, a Pasco County seafood markets get a shipment of lobster straight from Maine. Recently, they got not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. Now, the rare pair will be living out their days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. According to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance,...
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Longboat Observer
15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay
Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
WINKNEWS.com
Gators to be removed from Englewood community where woman was killed
A community where a woman was killed by two alligators is now being allowed to remove the reptiles. Rose Wiegand, 80, fell into a pond near her Boca Royale home while trimming grass near the seawall and was attacked on July 15. The permit allows Boca Royale to remove 25...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
Tampa Man Who Worked In St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, Arrested Videoing Girls In The Bathroom
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Tampa man for 2 counts of Video Voyeurism. Detectives began an investigation on June 30, 2022, after two separate victims reported that they noticed a cellular phone being held under the
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers responded
Mysuncoast.com
Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
fox13news.com
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
Comments / 0