ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parrish, FL
Lifestyle
Parrish, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Myakka City, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Parrish, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Bradenton, FL
WESH

Tips for living alongside alligators in Florida

After a Bradenton woman was recently bitten, witnesses kept an eye on the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator believed to be the one involved. The gator was trapped and removed. The woman was bitten while walking near a pond in her community. "Any body of water that we have has the potential...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Fish#Gator#Fwc
Longboat Observer

15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay

Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
SARASOTA, FL
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy