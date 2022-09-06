Read full article on original website
Superior Schools’ Project SEARCH Teams With Essentia Health For Job Sites
Young students with disabilities will have new opportunities to seek work experience in the real world. A new partnership has been formed linking the Superior School District - and their Project SEARCH - with Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Superior. The program got its local start two years ago in...
Superior Gets Aggressive With Snow Removal Violations This Upcoming Winter
You'd better keep that shovel ready and have plenty of gas in the snowblower. The City of Superior has plans to get aggressive with their enforcement of snow removal violations this upcoming winter. As the city ordinance currently reads, property owners are responsible to properly remove the snow and keep...
Walmart Sues City Of Superior To Lower Property Tax Value, Fifth Time In Five Years
Walmart wants the assessed value of their Superior store location cut in half. A lawsuit recently filed is the fifth request in five years that the Arkansas-based company has tried to change the number that determines how much property tax they'll pay to the city. The most-recent filing shows that...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Volunteer Organizers Of Gordon Good Neighbor Days Quit En Masse, Future of 62-Year Event In Question
The signature event for a Northland community might not happen ever again. Good Neighbor Days - the spotlight community event for the community of Gordon, Wisconsin for the last 62 years - is an an impasse over a disagreement between volunteer organizers and the Town Board. All of the members...
Duluth Police Department Offers Important Reminder On School Bus Stop Arm Law
With a new school year comes another round of reminders to motorists that they must safely share the road with school buses. It's unbelievable to me that there are drivers out there who still can't understand this basic law, which is crucial to keep our kids safe. It seems every...
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood?
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
Listen To What A 1,000 Foot Ship Sounds Like Underwater In Lake Superior
Curious to know what a 1,000-foot ship sounds like underwater? That's just what one man did in Duluth as the James R. Baker came through the Canal in Duluth. YouTuber Paul Scinocca has been uploading videos of ships arriving or departing, day or night in Duluth. He also offers multiple camera views as well. When he uploaded his latest video of a ship coming into the Duluth Harbor with underwater sound, he stated that years ago one of his YouTube followers mentioned that he should stick a camera underwater to record the sounds.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Duluth Ghost Tours Are Being Offered In Canal Park
Nautical Tour Guide Kimberley Christine has moved back to Duluth and brought a cool supernatural experience with her. Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a free haunted attraction being offered in Superior, called 'The Massacre On Hammond'. Both the Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin and The Haunted Shack in Carlton have announced their returns this year as well.
Harold’s Hog Fest Coming Saturday September 10 To Raise Money For St. Jude
Fresh off the success of another Harold's Fiasco Golf Tournament, the gang is at it again on Saturday, September 10. It's time once again for the delicious and fun Harold's Hog Fest. It's a pig roast that has all the sides and trimmings to raise money for the kids at St. Jude.
Twin Ports Restaurant Offers Some State Fair Favorites On Their Menu
The Minnesota State Fair is over for another year but according to reports from fair goers and vendors, it was a successful season. One fair attendee Dana Bain said to FOX9 "It definitely met [my] expectations. I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Raises $9,100 For Veterans’ Honor Flights
Just a month ago I shared that there was going to be a Military Appreciation Party & Fundraiser at a local bar in Northern Minnesota. The money raised would be donated to the local VFW and used primarily for Honor Flights for Veterans. Honor Flights are all-expense paid trips for...
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District
A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
A Duluth Man Was Arrested For Assaulting An Elderly Couple
This past Sunday the lives of an elderly couple from Culver Minnesota which is about 30 miles north of Duluth, will never be the same. Apparently, neighbors of the elderly couple told them that there was a truck parked at the end of their driveway so they approached the vehicle in their golf cart where they came upon 29-year-old Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski urinating in their driveway.
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
Television Star Joel McKinnon Miller Visits Minnesota State Fair
Well, the Minnesota State Fair is one of the best in the country so this shouldn't be too surprising. A major television star was spotted at the big event over the holiday weekend. It has been an oddly weird time for celebrity sightings in Minnesota. Recently, movie star Gerard Butler...
Hockeyland Movie Featuring Hermantown & Eveleth Players Debuts Friday
Hockeyland is a documentary that was shot in recent years about hockey in Northern Minnesota. As the trailer says, Texas has their Friday Night Lights, and Minnesota has Hockeyland. It's actual footage featuring several hockey players from rivals Eveleth and Hermantown. Eveleth has a rich history of producing some of...
Duluth Actor Cast On New Season Of Dancing With The Stars
We know who we are rooting for this season! A famous Duluthian has been cast on the new season of Dancing With The Stars, fresh off his awards run for the Oscar-winning movie Coda. He got his major break starring in the film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture...
