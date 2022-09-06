ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Listen To What A 1,000 Foot Ship Sounds Like Underwater In Lake Superior

Curious to know what a 1,000-foot ship sounds like underwater? That's just what one man did in Duluth as the James R. Baker came through the Canal in Duluth. YouTuber Paul Scinocca has been uploading videos of ships arriving or departing, day or night in Duluth. He also offers multiple camera views as well. When he uploaded his latest video of a ship coming into the Duluth Harbor with underwater sound, he stated that years ago one of his YouTube followers mentioned that he should stick a camera underwater to record the sounds.
DULUTH, MN
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth Ghost Tours Are Being Offered In Canal Park

Nautical Tour Guide Kimberley Christine has moved back to Duluth and brought a cool supernatural experience with her. Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a free haunted attraction being offered in Superior, called 'The Massacre On Hammond'. Both the Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin and The Haunted Shack in Carlton have announced their returns this year as well.
DULUTH, MN
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District

A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
DULUTH, MN
A Duluth Man Was Arrested For Assaulting An Elderly Couple

This past Sunday the lives of an elderly couple from Culver Minnesota which is about 30 miles north of Duluth, will never be the same. Apparently, neighbors of the elderly couple told them that there was a truck parked at the end of their driveway so they approached the vehicle in their golf cart where they came upon 29-year-old Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski urinating in their driveway.
DULUTH, MN
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior

Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
SUPERIOR, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota

