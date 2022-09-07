ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Bridge softball dominates Blue Springs, wins seventh straight

The Bruins captured their seventh consecutive win of the season with an 11-0 victory in six innings over Blue Springs. Rock Bridgepulled away in the first inning and never looked back. After three walks to start the game, Abby Hay hit a base-clearing double to make it 3-0. After loadingthe...
COLUMBIA, MO

