Lenoir City, TN

Lenoir City judge sworn into office

By Kayli Martin
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Lenoir City officially has a new city judge and attorney.

Gregg Harrison was sworn in at midnight Thursday at the Lenoir City Municipal Building in a ceremony attended by city officials and family.

Harrison defeated incumbent Robin McNabb and challenger Amanda Smith on Aug. 4. McNabb has since challenged the validity of the results in court, claiming Harrison’s residency doesn’t match what the state requires.

Harrison was sworn in by Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green. Harrison said he has known Green since high school. Harrison was helped into his robes by his son and daughter after taking the oath.

As his first act as city judge, Harrison then swore in new City Attorney Walter Johnson.

While the late night ceremony caused a few yawns the next day, Harrison said he was ready to get started.

“I was kind of relieved because of all the hard work we put into the election and going door to door and doing early voting and everything,” he said. “It’s like it’s just came to a peak. So I was glad that it’s over, and I’m just ready to get on with trying to do the best I can as the judge. I know Walter Johnson is very excited to be the city attorney, so I look forward to working with him.”

Harrison began hearing cases Tuesday. He said during his campaign he planned on holding court three times a week and suggested the possibility of evening court.

Blaming a lack of performance in the court, the city informed candidates for judge in April that the annual salary for the position would be reduced from $75,000 to $7,200 starting with the new term Sept. 1.

After the election, Harrison petitioned Lenoir City Council to maintain the previous salary. Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens quickly formed a committee to bring recommendations to council, which decided Aug. 22 to leave pay for the position at $75,000.

Aikens said the increased salary has been factored into the city budget passed earlier in the summer and financing Harrison’s planned extension of the court is achievable.

“We have the clerks in place, and we may hire a part-time clerk, but, yes, the resources are there,” Aikens said. “Obviously, the courtroom’s there and so, yes, everything is factored in. … The courts, they were already working extra hours due to the fact they’re judicial commissioners, and so they were coming out and having to sign warrants anyhow.”

City Recorder-Treasurer James W. Wilburn III, who overseas city clerks, said long-term planning and operations of the office have been discussed. He said he will need to see how the court operates and could possibly add a part-time or full-time position if needed.

“As you start out, you know, like baby walks and then as you go you crawled and then you walk,” Wilburn said. “That’s what we’re doing with it right now. ... Once again, we’re playing on new ground here on some of it. Some of it we’ve already, of course, been doing, but we’re playing it by ear. We just want the court to work as well as it can for the people that are in there and for everybody involved and that’s part of what we’re trying to do. Put the grease on the wheels where it needs it and go from there.”

Aikens said if the need arises the city would make an amendment to the budget. He said any changes for a new hire would be “very minimal.”

“We do budget amendments every year at the end of every cycle so it’s nothing new,” he said, citing the city’s $5 million in reserves.

“I mean, things happen,” Aikens said. “We had a roof that we had to replace that we’re having to pull out the reserves. … A budget is a guideline to go by, and we stay within the budget and that’s the reason we have $5 million in reserves.”

Aikens said taxpayers will not see an increase if funds for the court expansion are needed.

“The budget committee and I, we meet on a regular basis,” he said. “We turned down a $16,000 expenditure for parks and rec just last week because we felt like we could do it differently. We look at those budget items, and we look at things that’s been purchased. We keep a very tight rope on it.”

In the 2022-2023 budget, total operations for city court are listed at $155,681.

