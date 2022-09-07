Justice center named for Guider

A crowd of about 200 friends, family and current and former law enforcement officers gathered Aug. 29 in front of the Loudon County Justice Center to wish longtime Sheriff Tim Guider well in retirement.

Guider said thank you and farewell to the group that turned out to honor him following his almost 40-year career in law enforcement, including 32 years as sheriff.

Sheriff-elect Jimmy Davis recognized Guider’s longevity in office, noting even though Davis already had enough years in law enforcement to retire himself, he was just graduating from high school when Guider was first elected.

Davis, who was sworn in as sheriff along with his deputies two days later in a ceremony at The Venue at Lenoir City, said it was an honor to have served as Guider’s chief deputy. He said throughout his career Guider had been a mentor, a father figure and “a shoulder to cry on.”

Lenoir City Public Safety Director Don White thanked Guider for his years of friendship and service, noting the two had a long association going back to when Guider was a Lenoir City patrol sergeant.

“We were like brothers,” White said.

White presented Guider with a plaque from the Lenoir City Police Department honoring him for his service to the community.

E-911 Director Rose White and former director Jennifer White presented Guider a plaque honoring his service and longstanding leadership on the E-911 Board.

State Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, presented Guider a proclamation from the state signed by Lt. Gov. and State Sen. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, honoring Guider for his years of service.

“He will always be a legend in law enforcement,” Russell said.

Davis introduced several sheriffs from surrounding counties who had worked with Guider, noting small departments such as the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office must depend on neighboring counties for support.

Davis also recalled the three times in the last 32 years that LCSO deputies were killed in the line of duty, nobody felt the pain worse than Guider.

“I have never seen anyone in so pain much after those losses,” Davis said.

Sheriff James Berrong of Blount County has been at the helm of his department for more than 30 years. He said Guider had done a tremendous job.

“What a sheriff he has been,” Berrong said.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker also praised Guider and thanked him for help and guidance.

“This is a bittersweet day,” Barker said. “Sheriff Guider is a legend.”

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said he had a long association with Guider going back to when he worked as a patrolman.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, who is entering his third term, said Guider kept good relationships with neighboring counties.

“You guys have a man here that’s a good man,” Jones said.

Lenoir City Mayor and former LCSO Chief Deputy Tony Aikens recalled the day 32 years ago when Guider first took office. He said they discussed ways to make the department better and how to improve its professional image. He said Guider had brought back integrity to the office.

“The people of Loudon County owe you a debt of gratitude,” Aikens said.

Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw said if he talked about all the good things Guider had done as sheriff, he’d be talking a long time.

Bradshaw called members of Loudon County Commission to the front of the justice center building to unveil a bronze plaque naming the facility for Guider in recognition of his more than three decades of service to the county.

Visibly moved by the honor, Guider thanked God first and then colleagues and family.

“I wouldn’t be here without them,” he said.

Guider said he would borrow a quote from his brother, Bud Guider, to express his thanks.

“Loudon County has done way much more for me than I’ve done for you,” Guider said.