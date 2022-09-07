Bibles with special significance

When Loudon County officials took the oath of office at the county annex building last week, they had the choice of placing their right hand on the state constitution or the Bible.

Many elected officials said taking their oath on a Bible represented a commitment to serving the community in a way pleasing to God. Using a Bible connected to family increased the commitment.

The Rev. Tommy Patterson, pastor of Maranatha Church of the Harvest, gave an invocation at the ceremony. Patterson said the tradition of taking an oath on the Bible is based on the recognition there is no higher authority than God.

“I was honored to be a part of the service,” he said. “I think it’s great that we still recognize the importance of that vow.”

County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw was sworn in by Chancellor Tom McFarland on a Bible that belongs to the family of Bradshaw’s wife, Elizabeth.

He said he has used different Bibles during the two previous times he was sworn in as county mayor. The first belonged to his great-grandfather. The second was from his high school graduation.

Bradshaw asked those in attendance to pray for all elected officials. He said the county has been blessed by an association with God.

“This is still a God-fearing county,” he said. “The good Lord’s approval brings success.”

Road Superintendent Billy Pickel took his oath on the same Bible his grandfather used when taking the oath as road superintendent in 1982. He said that same Bible has been in his family since 1974 and contains handwritten notes.

Pickel said he believes the use of the Bible on which to swear an oath of office signals you are making a covenant with God.

“The last words of the oath of office are ‘so help me God’,” Pickel said.

Pickel said he looks at his office as more than a job. Starting when he rode in a truck with his grandfather while growing up, he said he has always envisioned the day he would be in charge of county roads.

“To think that one day I would lay my hand on that same Bible and swear an oath to do this job to the best of my ability is just amazing,” he said.

He expects to be successful in his management of the road department with the help of God. He said he understands the relationship between government and God as described in Isaiah 9:6, which says, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder.”

Commissioner William Jenkins was sworn in with the same Bible he preaches from regularly at First Church of God in Lenoir City. He also uses the Bible in youth ministry.

“It was the Bible I owned when I first started preaching in 2013,” he said.

Jenkins said taking an oath of office on a Bible is making a promise before God, not unlike a marriage ceremony.

Commissioner Henry Cullen was sworn in using a Bible that has been in his family since 1946 when his father returned from WWII as a decorated combat veteran.

“This Bible has deep meaning to our family,” he said.

Cullen said he used the same Bible to take his oath for commission in 2014 and 2018. He said he will pass the Bible on to his children and perhaps one of them will use it to be sworn into public office someday.

“It will stay in the family,” Cullen said.

Commissioner Rosemary Hines Quillen was sworn on her personal Bible, the book on which she once took her oath as a Lenoir City Board of Education member. She said her parents gave her the Bible when she was a young adult. The cover is tattered but the words inside still provide her strength, she said.

“I have leaned on that Bible in good times and hard times,” Quillen said.

The passing of her mother in June was stressful for Quillen, who said her mother knew she had won the election and would have wanted to have attended the ceremony.

“I had her photo in the Bible and I feel like she was there with me,” she said.

County Clerk Riley Wampler was sworn on a Bible that has been in his family since 1974 and was carried by his father, Riley Wampler Sr., who served in the clerk’s office for 32 years.

He said the Bible has a handwritten scripture penned by his father. The verse, Psalm 40:4, reads, “Many blessings are given to those who trust the Lord and have no confidence in those who are proud or who trust in idols.”

Commissioner Chase Randolph was sworn on the same Bible on which his grandfather Ted Randolph had taken an oath as a county commissioner for District 1 in 1994 and 1998. His mother, Lynda, finished out Ted’s term after he passed in 2001.

Chase said taking an oath of office on the Bible reflects his belief that his duty as a public servant is something to be held sacred in the same regard that he holds religion.