Bibles with special significance

The Lost Gospels That Never Made It to the Bible
Only four Gospels made it into the new testament, the rest were not accurate enough to make the cutPublicDomainPicture/Pixabay. The new testament is made of four Gospels that tell the tales of Jesus’s life through the myopic lenses of the Christian Message. These stories have a very specific narrative when it comes to telling life stories that should teach Christians the way to live as good samaritans.
11 Bible verses for nonbelievers and atheist friends
Want to talk to others about the Bible? Here are 11 verses that your friends or family, whether religious, secular or spiritual, will find interesting
IS GOD’S PLAN COMING TOGETHER?
Revelation 13: 7-8 “And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations. And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.”
Inside The Village Church controversies after pastor Matt Chandler steps down over ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
A PASTOR at a Texas megachurch announced on Sunday that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from preaching after an inappropriate online relationship was revealed. Matt Chandler, 48, told his church that the relationship he had with the woman was not sexual or romantic but elders at...
Is God The God Of America Only?
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism
In one of my favorite scenes from “The Simpsons,” Homer answers the door to find Rev. Timothy Lovejoy, the busybody, sanctimonious preacher at his door, accompanied by a mob. “This isn’t about Jesus, is it?” Homer asks. “All things are about Jesus, Homer,” Lovejoy replies. “Awww,” a frustrated Homer grunts. I keep on coming back […] The post What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door work after pandemic pause: 'We’ll just keep on knocking'
Jehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday...
Meet the Apostle of Right-Wing Christian Nationalism
Dutch Sheets stood behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, the palms of his hands held up to God. Revered by followers as a modern Christian apostle, Sheets told a packed crowd at Gas South Arena, outside Atlanta, to pray with him for the GOP congresswoman, who touts herself as a Christian nationalist, and appeared onstage in a bright-red dress. “We say she is covered by the blood of Jesus,” Sheets said. “She will not be taken out by evil forces,” he insisted, adding: “We take authority over that in Jesus’ name. And we cover her now with a shield of prayer and faith...
The apostle Paul and the resurrected Jesus -- a journey through his seven final epistles
I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
Niece Performs “Unholy” Baptism on Catholic Aunt
According to the Catholic Church, baptism is a sacrament that was instituted by Christ and is necessary for salvation. Devout Catholics believe that they are cleansed of original sin and become children of God through baptism. They also believe baptism gives them the grace to lead a Christian life and persevere in the faith.
Baptist leader speaks out: 'Christian nationalism is not Christianity'
The United States is seeing the rise of Christian nationalism and how it’s deeply impacting today’s political climate, especially with the far-right. Amanda Tyler, the executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and the lead organizer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, has studied the roots of Christian nationalism. Tyler joins Reality Check’s John Avlon to discuss how Christian nationalism is used as a political ideology to merge one’s faith with partisan politics.
Popular megachurch pastor takes leave over messages with woman
A popular North Texas evangelical pastor has stepped away from his preaching duties after church leadership learned he was messaging a woman who was not his wife. Why it matters: Pastor Matt Chandler grew what was once a tiny Southern Baptist congregation from a couple hundred to a weekly attendance of 15,000 or more.
Embracing The Holy Spirit With Pastor Max Lucado
This week, Shannon sits down with New York Times Best-Selling Author, Pastor Max Lucado to discuss his forthcoming book Help Is Here. Pastor Max reflects on the purpose of the Holy Spirit on Earth. Later, Pastor Max and Shannon rejoice in knowing that no matter the size of the obstacle we may encounter, we’re never alone because of the omnipresent power of God.
