Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
Regina Hall Was ‘Happy’ To See Gen-Z Bring Back This Nostalgic Fashion Trend
“Let’s go Gen-Z” the ‘Honk For Jesus’ star told Girls United. Would you believe us if we told you that this was Regina Hall’s first New York Fashion Week experience, like ever? We didn’t believe it either until she told us for herself at kate spade new york’s 30th anniversary kickoff to unveil its Spring 2023 collection. “This is it. This is my first Fashion Week. I’m creating a memory with you so you will be one of my first Fashion Week memories,” the Honk For Jesus star said humbly.
Essence
Exclusive Photos: Aleali May, Fly Geenius, And Vanson Leathers Join Forces For Capsule Collection Release
The iconic motorcycle leather manufacturer and the streetwear influencer are releasing the collaboration with Fly Geenius during New York Fashion Week. Today, streetwear brand Fly Geenius announces the release of their latest capsule collection for Vanson Leathers in collaboration with Aleali May. Founded in 2011, the forces are all joining together for a timely New York Fashion Week launch to fulfill everyone’s childhood dream of owning an iconic Vanson Leathers jacket.
Essence
We're Celebrating 36 Years of The Oprah Show
The Oprah Winfrey show premiered on Sept. 9, 1986! Today we celebrate the show that touched so many hearts and minds over the years.
Essence
With A Tony And Newly Awarded Emmy, Colman Domingo Is Gunning To Be An EGOT
"I think that I have all the skills necessary to become an EGOT winner. Why not?" says the actor who just won the EMMY for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in 'Euphoria.'. If you’ve seen Colman Domingo on stage or on screen, you know there’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essence
How Rihanna Went From Nearly Bankrupt To Billionaire
Just 12 years ago, the Bajan star was on the brink of bankruptcy. Now she's one of the world's richest self-made billionaires. Here's a deep dive of her financial reign why it hasn't let up. The story is as old as time. A beautiful, talented girl is discovered by a...
Essence
Winnie Harlow Is ‘Annoyed’ With The Algorithm, And Honestly, We Get Why
“Instagram doesn’t want to be itself, but wants to tell us that we need to be creating unique content…”. “Annoyed” is how Winnie Harlow first described her mental health when we hopped on our Zoom call, but I wanted to hear her out. Fresh-faced from the gym, the world-renowned model candidly expressed her irritation with the Instagram algorithm, especially as an entrepreneur and avid user of social media.
Essence
Fine Wine: Why Larenz Tate Is STILL The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of
With over 30 years in Hollywood under his belt, Larenz Tate is still dominating the industry and remaining ageless while he does it. Actor and producer Larenz Tate was among the originators of the Black Hollywood heartthrob of the 1990s. A fixture in film during the golden age of Black-centric cinema, starring in many a Black classic that still graces out screens and streams today. He often played the protagonist or the key love interest, lighting up the intrigue and imagination of millions for the better part of the ’90s and ’00s.
Essence
‘Ali:’ A New Musical About The Iconic Boxer And Activist Is Coming To Broadway
“Muhammad has been a muse and continues to be a source of inspiration to so many artists around the world,” Lonnie Ali, the boxer’s widow, said in a statement. A musical about the life and career of boxing icon and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali is coming to Broadway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Essence
Todd Patrick Makes Its NYFW Debut
Discover the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. This New York Fashion Week cycle, Todd Patrick was amongst the handful of designers that kicked off the first official day of this season. Co-founders Desyree Nicole and Gabriella Paulino traveled from Atlanta, Georgia, where the brand’s retail location lives, to take on new territory and present at NYFW for the first time.
Essence
Michael Strahan Launches The Newest Grooming Solution On The Market
The NFL Hall of Fame athlete steps into skincare. It’s no secret that Michael Strahan is multifaceted. From being an Emmy Award-winning TV personality to being ingrained in the NFL Hall of Fame, there’s no doubt that Strahan strives to be the best in whatever he does. His latest career move marks his first crossover into skincare. Through a partnership with Evolved By Nature, a biotechnology company, Strahan has created Michael Strahan Daily Defense.
Essence
Saniyya Sidney Reunites With Venus Williams For FW22 Lacoste Campaign
The duo joined forces to promote the brand’s FW22 collection. Talk about a timely reunion. Following her U.S. Doubles Tournament at the U.S. Open against her newly retired sister Serena, King Richard star Saniyya Sidney and tennis icon Venus Williams are the stars of Lacoste’s new Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. In the short film, Williams is seen walking around a neighborhood before Sidney catches up with her and offers her Lacoste’s latest nylon white jacket launch.
Essence
Sherri Shepherd On Her New Talk Show And Moving Back To New York For The Sake Of Her Son
"If New York is where I'm supposed to be for my son to advance and go further and find his passion, [then] I love the big apple," says the talk show host. Sherri Shepherd is undeniably a veteran in the entertainment business. She’s an actress, author, standup comic, and host who’s earned a Daytime Emmy Award from her work on The View. Now she’s combining all of those talents to bring to life her very own talk show, Sherri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Storm Reid Celebrates Building A Home With Her Mother
The USC student took to social media to share and celebrate the news. Storm Reid can do it all! The 19-year-old and her mother, Robyn Simpson Reid, built their own home and celebrated the news on social media. “Had visions of my mom sayin’, “Wait, this house mine?” Yep. Sho...
Essence
Menswear Designer Houston White Lanches Collection With Target
Now available online and in select department stores. Houston White, a North Minneapolis native was introduced to design at nine years old. This fall, his years of hard work are being injected into an exclusive menswear-inspired brand at Target – the ultimate shopping destination for arguably any and everyone.
Comments / 0