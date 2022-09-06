Read full article on original website
Related
Essentia Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Duluth Nurses Planning To Strike
Not so fast. Two groups involved with organizing the planned strike by Duluth-area nurses have been hit with unfair labor practice charges by Essentia Health. The planned strike is expected to take place September 12 through September 16 at health care facilities in the Twin Ports area, Moose Lake, and the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Nurses Association and the National Labor Relations Board have issued their 10-day strike notice, which would affect all health care systems in those communities. That notice details the health care facilities that would be impacted by the strike.
Walmart Sues City Of Superior To Lower Property Tax Value, Fifth Time In Five Years
Walmart wants the assessed value of their Superior store location cut in half. A lawsuit recently filed is the fifth request in five years that the Arkansas-based company has tried to change the number that determines how much property tax they'll pay to the city. The most-recent filing shows that...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Volunteer Organizers Of Gordon Good Neighbor Days Quit En Masse, Future of 62-Year Event In Question
The signature event for a Northland community might not happen ever again. Good Neighbor Days - the spotlight community event for the community of Gordon, Wisconsin for the last 62 years - is an an impasse over a disagreement between volunteer organizers and the Town Board. All of the members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temporary Road Closure Impacting Superior, Wisconsin Begins September 12
Fall may be fast approaching, but the projects that lead to road closures, which we see an abundance of each summer, are still happening across the Northland. In Duluth, for example, a section of E Superior Street between 10th Avenue E and 12th Avenue E was recently closed in order to allow a Duluth Steam contractor to make repairs to the Duluth Steam system.
Duluth Oktoberfestival Seeking Volunteers
Who doesn't love beer and pretzels and everything else that comes with Oktoberfestival activities? I have yet to meet someone who doesn't have a blast at the annual event. First and foremost, you might be wondering why the Duluth Oktoberfestival (and all other Oktoberfest activities) is happening in September and not its namesake. The event has a long history, dating back to 1810, when the name and date began and stuck to this day.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Stay At The Historic Cedar House Above Earth Rider Brewery’s Cedar Lounge
You can stay in the historic Cedar House which is a furnished three-bedroom "innkeeper's apartment" above Earth Rider Brewery's Cedar Lounge. The rental is listed on VRBO for an average of $300 per night. The apartment has three bedrooms, four beds, sleeps eight, and has one full bathroom. The historic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Listen To What A 1,000 Foot Ship Sounds Like Underwater In Lake Superior
Curious to know what a 1,000-foot ship sounds like underwater? That's just what one man did in Duluth as the James R. Baker came through the Canal in Duluth. YouTuber Paul Scinocca has been uploading videos of ships arriving or departing, day or night in Duluth. He also offers multiple camera views as well. When he uploaded his latest video of a ship coming into the Duluth Harbor with underwater sound, he stated that years ago one of his YouTube followers mentioned that he should stick a camera underwater to record the sounds.
Family Fun! Farmer Doug Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon in Duluth
The first day of fall is officially Thursday, September 22, but you don't have to wait until then to start your fall traditions, such as picking out pumpkins, fall crafts and more. A perfect place in Duluth to do just that is the Farmer Doug Pumpkin Patch and it's about...
Is All-Day Breakfast Coming Back To Duluth – Superior Area McDonalds Locations?
It's viral and it hit a lot of Mcdonalds breakfast fans on all the right notes. A message that the breakfast menu at the fast food restaurant was going to be available (again) all day long hit social media and took off like wild fire. A little back story: Introduced...
Duluth Ghost Tours Are Being Offered In Canal Park
Nautical Tour Guide Kimberley Christine has moved back to Duluth and brought a cool supernatural experience with her. Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a free haunted attraction being offered in Superior, called 'The Massacre On Hammond'. Both the Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin and The Haunted Shack in Carlton have announced their returns this year as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens
The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
Twin Ports Restaurant Offers Some State Fair Favorites On Their Menu
The Minnesota State Fair is over for another year but according to reports from fair goers and vendors, it was a successful season. One fair attendee Dana Bain said to FOX9 "It definitely met [my] expectations. I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
Harold’s Hog Fest Coming Saturday September 10 To Raise Money For St. Jude
Fresh off the success of another Harold's Fiasco Golf Tournament, the gang is at it again on Saturday, September 10. It's time once again for the delicious and fun Harold's Hog Fest. It's a pig roast that has all the sides and trimmings to raise money for the kids at St. Jude.
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District
A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Raises $9,100 For Veterans’ Honor Flights
Just a month ago I shared that there was going to be a Military Appreciation Party & Fundraiser at a local bar in Northern Minnesota. The money raised would be donated to the local VFW and used primarily for Honor Flights for Veterans. Honor Flights are all-expense paid trips for...
A Duluth Man Was Arrested For Assaulting An Elderly Couple
This past Sunday the lives of an elderly couple from Culver Minnesota which is about 30 miles north of Duluth, will never be the same. Apparently, neighbors of the elderly couple told them that there was a truck parked at the end of their driveway so they approached the vehicle in their golf cart where they came upon 29-year-old Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski urinating in their driveway.
Television Star Joel McKinnon Miller Visits Minnesota State Fair
Well, the Minnesota State Fair is one of the best in the country so this shouldn't be too surprising. A major television star was spotted at the big event over the holiday weekend. It has been an oddly weird time for celebrity sightings in Minnesota. Recently, movie star Gerard Butler...
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0