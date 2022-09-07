Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
wymt.com
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
Woman trying to retrieve cellphone survives after going over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman who dropped her cellphone while taking pictures near Cumberland Falls fell into the river while attempting to retrieve her device and survived a 68-foot drop over the falls, authorities said. Rescue crews found the 36-year-old woman swimming toward a large rock downstream from...
WKYT 27
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
somerset106.com
Somerset’s signature fall event is back: Moonlight Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 15
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (September 6, 2022) — When the City of Somerset launched its free festival series downtown in 2019, the idea was simple: To celebrate the community’s rich culture with people from across the region and state, telling Somerset’s story through food, music and art. With music...
WTVQ
2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human remains found in burned structure in Lee County
An investigation is underway in Lee County after authorities found human remains in a burned structure.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
somerset106.com
Paving Projects Scheduled Next Week in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County. Motorists should expect day and nighttime work. KY 1577-Oakhill Road. Paving along Oakhill Road (KY 1577)...
harrodsburgherald.com
Possible Rewards Of Up To $10,000 Offered For Info On Stolen Truck, Tractor And Tools
Possible rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered for information about the alleged theft of two vehicles and tools in Mercer County. Sometime during the evening or night hours on Sunday, Sept. 4, someone stole a 2350 (1986) John Deere tractor with a loader bucket attached from 950 Irish Ridge Road. A dark green 2002 Ford Ranger pick up truck was also taken along with some tools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtloam.com
Laurel County Health Department Reports Decline In New COVID Cases This Week
During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department reported a slight decline in COVID-19 numbers in the county. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor, said from August 29th through September 2nd there were 372 new cases and 11 hospitalizations. He said Laurel County remains in the red on the Community Transmission Levels map. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said it is important to get vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
wymt.com
Knox County man captured after running from police two different times
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got away from them ... twice. In a post on the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies report back on August 10th, they tried to stop Christopher Stoots, 42, of Flat Lick on Alex Creek Road. Police say he took off and later ran away on foot.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Knox County men arrested on drug trafficking charges
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff reported a drug trafficking arrest following a traffic stop Tuesday night. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy said he saw a black car on KY 11 with a tail light out. During the traffic stop, the deputy...
middlesboronews.com
Driver transported to hospital after one-vehicle crash
Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 on US 119 near Tan Yard Hill. The female driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Bell County EMS to Middlesboro ARH after her late-model Nissan SUV went off the road, flipped and landed on its left side. AirEvac was called to the scene, but was unable to get into the air due to unsafe flying weather.
Comments / 0