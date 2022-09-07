ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Somerset, KY
Sports
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
Somerset, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Person
Kyle Farmer
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
RICHMOND, KY
#Linus School Sports#College Football#University Of Kentucky#Reds#Great Crossing#Maroons 7 Casey Co#The Chicago Cubs#Baylor#The Philadelphia Eagles#New England Patriots#Pulaski Co#Corbin Redhounds
somerset106.com

Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Paving Projects Scheduled Next Week in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County. Motorists should expect day and nighttime work. KY 1577-Oakhill Road. Paving along Oakhill Road (KY 1577)...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Possible Rewards Of Up To $10,000 Offered For Info On Stolen Truck, Tractor And Tools

Possible rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered for information about the alleged theft of two vehicles and tools in Mercer County. Sometime during the evening or night hours on Sunday, Sept. 4, someone stole a 2350 (1986) John Deere tractor with a loader bucket attached from 950 Irish Ridge Road. A dark green 2002 Ford Ranger pick up truck was also taken along with some tools.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
wtloam.com

Laurel County Health Department Reports Decline In New COVID Cases This Week

During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department reported a slight decline in COVID-19 numbers in the county. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor, said from August 29th through September 2nd there were 372 new cases and 11 hospitalizations. He said Laurel County remains in the red on the Community Transmission Levels map. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said it is important to get vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knox County man captured after running from police two different times

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got away from them ... twice. In a post on the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies report back on August 10th, they tried to stop Christopher Stoots, 42, of Flat Lick on Alex Creek Road. Police say he took off and later ran away on foot.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Knox County men arrested on drug trafficking charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff reported a drug trafficking arrest following a traffic stop Tuesday night. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy said he saw a black car on KY 11 with a tail light out. During the traffic stop, the deputy...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

Driver transported to hospital after one-vehicle crash

Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 on US 119 near Tan Yard Hill. The female driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Bell County EMS to Middlesboro ARH after her late-model Nissan SUV went off the road, flipped and landed on its left side. AirEvac was called to the scene, but was unable to get into the air due to unsafe flying weather.
BELL COUNTY, KY

