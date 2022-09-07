Read full article on original website
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
Mets get worst injury news possible with NL East lead fully evaporated
The New York Mets are now tied atop the NL East with the Braves, which makes the news that Max Scherzer is heading to the IL even harder to swallow. When the calendar turned to June in the 2022 MLB season, the New York Mets were rooted in the pole position. The club held a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the National League East and were playing as well as any team in baseball.
Mets Announce Unfortunate Injury News For Max Scherzer
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer will be sidelined for at least one start, the team announced Wednesday. Scherzer is being placed on the injured list and will not start Friday against the Miami Marlins. The eight-time All-Star left his last start with left oblique fatigue after throwing only 67 pitches over five innings.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will square off on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. The Miami Marlins are 55-79, officially eliminated from playoff...
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
MLB votes to adopt pitch clock, limiting of the shift, and bigger bases
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.The decisions were made Friday by the sport's 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel's four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant."The influx of data in our industry," Epstein said, "have not improved...
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge headline loaded free agent class
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
Mets' Starling Marte day-to-day with fractured middle finger
A CT scan revealed a partial non-displaced fracture of Marte’s right middle finger, suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. He is day-to-day, per the team.
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
