Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO