Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)
(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
ktoy1047.com
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
txktoday.com
KCS Holiday Express Train Returning to Texarkana
Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced today the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight states. See the full schedule here. In addition, the KCS Holiday Express project will continue its tradition of charitable giving to The Salvation Army.
Single-vehicle accident in Gilmer leaves passenger trapped
GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852. According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree. Officials confirm the […]
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
KWTX
Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand
GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - In a day and age when technology rules everything...sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics. For more than four decades, Walton “Bo” Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, has been helping police officers across the country avoid serious accidents. “I feel like I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident. Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night. After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on...
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies when pickup hits guardrail, overturns on DeSoto highway
NEAR KEACHI, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his pickup hit a guardrail and overturned in DeSoto Parish, authorities report. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 on Louisiana Highway 5 south of Kalmbach Road just south of the village of Keachi. It...
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
KTBS
Many man dies in single-vehicle accident
KEACHI, La. - One man died in a single-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish Thursday afternoon. State police say Eric Sweet, 34, of Many was southbound on Louisiana Highway 5 near Keachi when his pickup ran off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DPS trooper suspended after Austin traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper pending the outcome of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
Check Out These 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things going on in Texarkana you can check out. You can check out the Four States Fair Livestock show or you can check out the top 10 best places to get a burger in Texarkana.
Texarkana College Plants Flags on Campus to Honor 9/11 Victims
This Sunday, September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States of America. Texarkana College held a remembrance activity in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives. Students, staff, faculty, and the community visited the World War II Memorial on the...
Eagle 106.3
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0