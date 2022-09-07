ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

scttx.com

Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)

(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
TIMPSON, TX
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Missing person from Nash located by police

Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
NASH, TX
txktoday.com

KCS Holiday Express Train Returning to Texarkana

Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced today the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight states. See the full schedule here. In addition, the KCS Holiday Express project will continue its tradition of charitable giving to The Salvation Army.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Single-vehicle accident in Gilmer leaves passenger trapped

GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852. According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree. Officials confirm the […]
GILMER, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
UVALDE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - In a day and age when technology rules everything...sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics. For more than four decades, Walton “Bo” Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, has been helping police officers across the country avoid serious accidents. “I feel like I...
KLTV

East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident. Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night. After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on...
GILMER, TX
L'Observateur

Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
KTBS

Many man dies in single-vehicle accident

KEACHI, La. - One man died in a single-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish Thursday afternoon. State police say Eric Sweet, 34, of Many was southbound on Louisiana Highway 5 near Keachi when his pickup ran off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANY, LA
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

