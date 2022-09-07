Another milestone in Fair Bluff’s recovery took place this past week when the town opened bids on the project to construct a new “uptown.” This has got to be one of the most anticipated projects in the history of our area. Just about everyone is aware that “downtown” Fair Bluff was destroyed not once, but twice by floodwaters associated with hurricanes. Since Hurricane Florence, no downtown business has ever attempted to reopen. Every building in the downtown area is what is called “substantially damaged.” Obviously, no prospective business owner thought it was worth the risk to try and fix up such a damaged building because the cost is too high. You could also add in the fact that nobody would reasonably spend money on fixing a building that could be flooded again at any time.

FAIR BLUFF, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO