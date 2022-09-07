Read full article on original website
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville dominates. East, South and West fall
The Whiteville Wolfpack took a 7-0 lead 50 seconds into their game with visiting Rosewood Friday evening at Legion Stadium and were never seriously threatened in a 41-7 victory over the Eagles. Rosewood scored its lone touchdown with two minutes to play.
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus Christian Academy opens on new church campus
Columbus Christian Academy students reported to class Wednesday morning for a new year and with a change of scenery at Smyrna Baptist Church. The 4934 Peacock Rd. campus is the new home of the private PreK–12 school. Whiteville Missionary Alliance Church, at 623 Warrior Trail, previously housed CCA, but...
nrcolumbus.com
City school board to get updates on tennis courts, locker rooms
Whiteville City Schools Board of Education’s 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting will be its first since classes resumed on Aug. 29. At the meeting, the board will hear about several ongoing projects, including tennis court construction, locker room renovation and an upcoming influx of cyclists into town.
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus board to get start-of-school student count
At its 5:30 Monday meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education will receive a count of students as of Friday (today), the ninth day of the school year. Superintendent Deanne Meadows told the board in August that the state Department of Public Instruction estimated the school system would have about 5,086 students in kindergarten through high school.
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus Weekend: Honey Festival and Public Safety Day this Saturday
Stressing the importance of bees to agricultural communities, A.C. Cutler, the founder of the N.C. Honey Festival, observed that, “All of our festivals are agriculture-based,” but, “we don’t do any of that without bees.”. So Cutler encourages you to take the opportunity to educate yourself about...
nrcolumbus.com
New Whiteville parade to honor veterans Nov. 12
A Veterans Celebration Parade planned for Saturday, Nov. 12, will be the first of its kind in Whiteville, organizers say. Although Nakina’s community parade is a time-honored tradition, “We’ve had many veterans request a parade be done here at the county seat,” said Kim Sellers, county veterans services officer.
nrcolumbus.com
Column: Teamwork overcame obstacles for new uptown Fair Bluff
Another milestone in Fair Bluff’s recovery took place this past week when the town opened bids on the project to construct a new “uptown.” This has got to be one of the most anticipated projects in the history of our area. Just about everyone is aware that “downtown” Fair Bluff was destroyed not once, but twice by floodwaters associated with hurricanes. Since Hurricane Florence, no downtown business has ever attempted to reopen. Every building in the downtown area is what is called “substantially damaged.” Obviously, no prospective business owner thought it was worth the risk to try and fix up such a damaged building because the cost is too high. You could also add in the fact that nobody would reasonably spend money on fixing a building that could be flooded again at any time.
nrcolumbus.com
Chadbourn tables new development ordinance, zoning maps
After hearing concerns about numerous properties being marked for the wrong zoning district, town council put final approval of the new Chadbourn Development Ordinance and Official Zoning Maps on hold Tuesday. “I just don’t want to do a disjustice to the people,” Chadbourn Mayor Pro-Tem James Green said during the...
