Last Season Records: West Virginia 6-7; Kansas 2-10 The West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kansas will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO