wvsportsnow.com
Sept. 10 Officially ‘Bob Huggins Day’ in West Virginia
As signed by Governor Jim Justice, Sept. 10 will forever be known as “Bob Huggins Day” in the state of West Virginia. The WVU men’s basketball program announced the honor that Huggins received on Friday. Sept. 10 is the date that Huggins will enter the Naismith Memorial...
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: West Virginia 6-7; Kansas 2-10 The West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kansas will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star DE Oryend Fisher Commits to West Virginia
When Neal Brown fires off the “Let’s Go!” tweet, fans know he has landed a commitment. That happened Thursday night. 2023 three-star Oryend Fisher posted a video to announce that he has decided to commit to WVU. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound edge rusher choose the Mountaineers over Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis and Vanderbilt.
WVU Safety Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
West Virginia safety will not return to Morgantown
wvsportsnow.com
2024 Ohio G Colin White Receives Offer From WVU, Will Visit Next Week
On Wednesday night, 2024 G Colin White received an offer from West Virginia. White’s AAU program, Ohio Buckets, confirmed that he will visit WVU on Sept. 17. “A huge thanks to coach Everhart, coach Huggins and the entire staff and program at West Virginia for the offer. I am very thankful and blessed to have an opportunity to play basketball at the next level,” White wrote in a tweet.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
Former WVU basketball player and Detroit man found guilty in drug conspiracy case
Two men have been found guilty of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, announced United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas
West Virginia is expected to get their first win of the season this Saturday.
wvsportsnow.com
Top Bob Huggins Moment: 2010 Final Four Run at WVU
As West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is being officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, we’re taking a look at the best moments Huggins has had at his alma mater. Back in 2010, Huggins led his West Virginia team to their first final...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley Defends Defense, Talks Takeaways from Pitt Game
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley defends from Pitt game his defense while speaking with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
When will it snow in West Virginia?
WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
wvsportsnow.com
Look: Bob Huggins Wearing His Hall of Fame Jacket for First Time
During the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Celebration and Awards Show, WVU head coach Bob Huggins received his jacket and ring from the Hall of Fame. Here’s Huggins putting on the jacket for the first time. The jacket has stitching of the flying WV logo...
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
Big Daddy Guns no longer coming to Morgantown’s University Ave
Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to "The Deck" development in Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.
Mountaineer GNCC to fall on 9/11 anniversary
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series is returning from its summer break hiatus this weekend, GNCC Racing announced in a press release Wednesday.
fightingfalcons.com
Falcons fall in a 4-OT Marathon
FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Fairmont State had an amazing comeback but couldn't seal the deal in a 4-overtime marathon game. In a game that lasted nearly four hours, the Falcons fell 40-38. It was a beautiful night for a home opener and what a game it was. There was a lot of terrific plays on both sides of the ball and some players had incredible individual performances.
2 West Virginia men charged for allegedly setting couch on fire after Backyard Brawl
Two West Virginia men were arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals because they say the men set fire to a couch shortly after the Backyard Brawl.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
Where to get free Narcan in West Virginia for Save a Life Day
Thursday, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day, when many advocacy groups give out free naloxone in the hopes that someone can go on to reverse an opioid overdose before it turns deadly.
