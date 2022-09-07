ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Sept. 10 Officially ‘Bob Huggins Day’ in West Virginia

As signed by Governor Jim Justice, Sept. 10 will forever be known as “Bob Huggins Day” in the state of West Virginia. The WVU men’s basketball program announced the honor that Huggins received on Friday. Sept. 10 is the date that Huggins will enter the Naismith Memorial...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Sports

West Virginia vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Last Season Records: West Virginia 6-7; Kansas 2-10 The West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kansas will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star DE Oryend Fisher Commits to West Virginia

When Neal Brown fires off the “Let’s Go!” tweet, fans know he has landed a commitment. That happened Thursday night. 2023 three-star Oryend Fisher posted a video to announce that he has decided to commit to WVU. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound edge rusher choose the Mountaineers over Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis and Vanderbilt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 Ohio G Colin White Receives Offer From WVU, Will Visit Next Week

On Wednesday night, 2024 G Colin White received an offer from West Virginia. White’s AAU program, Ohio Buckets, confirmed that he will visit WVU on Sept. 17. “A huge thanks to coach Everhart, coach Huggins and the entire staff and program at West Virginia for the offer. I am very thankful and blessed to have an opportunity to play basketball at the next level,” White wrote in a tweet.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Top Bob Huggins Moment: 2010 Final Four Run at WVU

As West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is being officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, we’re taking a look at the best moments Huggins has had at his alma mater. Back in 2010, Huggins led his West Virginia team to their first final...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley Defends Defense, Talks Takeaways from Pitt Game

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley defends from Pitt game his defense while speaking with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

When will it snow in West Virginia?

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
WHEELING, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Look: Bob Huggins Wearing His Hall of Fame Jacket for First Time

During the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Celebration and Awards Show, WVU head coach Bob Huggins received his jacket and ring from the Hall of Fame. Here’s Huggins putting on the jacket for the first time. The jacket has stitching of the flying WV logo...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
fightingfalcons.com

Falcons fall in a 4-OT Marathon

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Fairmont State had an amazing comeback but couldn't seal the deal in a 4-overtime marathon game. In a game that lasted nearly four hours, the Falcons fell 40-38. It was a beautiful night for a home opener and what a game it was. There was a lot of terrific plays on both sides of the ball and some players had incredible individual performances.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV

