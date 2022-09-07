ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert's Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Outsider.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds' Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit '9 to 5'

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
CMT

The Highwomen Celebrate The 3 Year Anniversary Of Debut Record And Women In Country Music

It's been officially three years since The Highwomen joined forces and released their groundbreaking self-titled debut record. The female quartette comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 6) to celebrate the milestone. The hitmakers also used their powerful platform to push for inclusivity and to advocate for women in country music.
