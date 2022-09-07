Read full article on original website
2022 CMA Awards Nominations: The Most Blatant Snubs and the Most Refreshing Surprises
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards show voter bias toward a certain kind of country music. This annual list of snubs and surprises shines a bright light on a favored sound. Women in country music might still be struggling to get airplay, but they're leading all nominees for the...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + More
Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary. "The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Dolly Parton Casts Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon in Upcoming Christmas Special
Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon have now joined the cast of Dolly Parton’s upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas special, also starring Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas features Parton in the lead role along with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and...
Music notes: Debbie Gibson, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor and more
Debbie Gibson has a holiday album on the way — Winterlicious. The festive record arrives October 21 and can be preordered now. She will also kick off a Winterlicious Tour on November 25; tickets are on sale on her official website. The North American tour wraps up December 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
The Highwomen Celebrate The 3 Year Anniversary Of Debut Record And Women In Country Music
It's been officially three years since The Highwomen joined forces and released their groundbreaking self-titled debut record. The female quartette comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 6) to celebrate the milestone. The hitmakers also used their powerful platform to push for inclusivity and to advocate for women in country music.
Kane Brown takes his hitmaker status to the next level
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kane Brown knows a hit when he hears one, whether it’s a tribute to ’90s country or a collaboration with an R&B star or DJ that might light up the dance floor. The 28-year-old multi-hyphenate who broke out on social media has let...
