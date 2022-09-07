Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)
(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
magnoliareporter.com
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
ktoy1047.com
American Airlines improves passenger service at Texarkana Regional Airport
Larger aircraft capable of holding more passengers will begin serving the airport on October 6 and will include increased leg room and first-class seating. Ashdown School District’s contracted staff employees will receive a $6,000 recruitment and retention incentive during the 2022-2023 school year. The Texarkana Recreation Center will be...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
ktoy1047.com
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
txktoday.com
KCS Holiday Express Train Returning to Texarkana
Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced today the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight states. See the full schedule here. In addition, the KCS Holiday Express project will continue its tradition of charitable giving to The Salvation Army.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Single-vehicle accident in Gilmer leaves passenger trapped
GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852. According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree. Officials confirm the […]
KTBS
Broken Bow Lake level low, Corps encourages visitors to use caution
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - With low water levels and a record number of visitors to Broken Bow Lake, park officials say the need for water safety education is more important than ever. Beavers Bend State Park and the Corps of Engineers are working together to bring more safety programs to...
KTBS
American Airlines to upgrade aircraft serving Texarkana airport
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A major airline will soon be rolling out bigger and better passengers jets at the Texarkana Regional Airport. American Airlines plans to upgrade the size of their passenger planes beginning Oct. 6. The larger aircrafts won't look much different on the outside, but inside there will be much more leg room, and for the first time ever, first-class seating.
inforney.com
Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County
Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies when pickup hits guardrail, overturns on DeSoto highway
NEAR KEACHI, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his pickup hit a guardrail and overturned in DeSoto Parish, authorities report. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 on Louisiana Highway 5 south of Kalmbach Road just south of the village of Keachi. It...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS suspends trooper claiming actions during traffic stop were 'unprofessional'
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper claiming his actions during a traffic stop were unprofessional and a violation of policy. Trooper Zachary Maini tased a woman because he says, "she was not complying," and the woman says, "the trooper was aggressive without reason." The tense encounter between Clateachia Stewart and DPS Trooper Zachary Maini was caught on camera.
KLTV
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident. Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night. After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on...
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
txktoday.com
Courthouse Square Connections Initiative to Bring Light to Downtown
The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is setting their sights on additional upgrades to the United States Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrades will feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The total project cost is $150,000. So far, $87,500 has been raised. Current funding...
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
Check Out These 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things going on in Texarkana you can check out. You can check out the Four States Fair Livestock show or you can check out the top 10 best places to get a burger in Texarkana.
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
