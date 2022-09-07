ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

scttx.com

Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)

(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
TIMPSON, TX
magnoliareporter.com

KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman

Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

American Airlines improves passenger service at Texarkana Regional Airport

Larger aircraft capable of holding more passengers will begin serving the airport on October 6 and will include increased leg room and first-class seating. Ashdown School District’s contracted staff employees will receive a $6,000 recruitment and retention incentive during the 2022-2023 school year. The Texarkana Recreation Center will be...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Missing person from Nash located by police

Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
NASH, TX
txktoday.com

KCS Holiday Express Train Returning to Texarkana

Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced today the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight states. See the full schedule here. In addition, the KCS Holiday Express project will continue its tradition of charitable giving to The Salvation Army.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Single-vehicle accident in Gilmer leaves passenger trapped

GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852. According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree. Officials confirm the […]
GILMER, TX
KTBS

American Airlines to upgrade aircraft serving Texarkana airport

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A major airline will soon be rolling out bigger and better passengers jets at the Texarkana Regional Airport. American Airlines plans to upgrade the size of their passenger planes beginning Oct. 6. The larger aircrafts won't look much different on the outside, but inside there will be much more leg room, and for the first time ever, first-class seating.
TEXARKANA, AR
inforney.com

Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
L'Observateur

Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
fox7austin.com

Texas DPS suspends trooper claiming actions during traffic stop were 'unprofessional'

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper claiming his actions during a traffic stop were unprofessional and a violation of policy. Trooper Zachary Maini tased a woman because he says, "she was not complying," and the woman says, "the trooper was aggressive without reason." The tense encounter between Clateachia Stewart and DPS Trooper Zachary Maini was caught on camera.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident. Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night. After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on...
GILMER, TX
txktoday.com

Courthouse Square Connections Initiative to Bring Light to Downtown

The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is setting their sights on additional upgrades to the United States Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrades will feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The total project cost is $150,000. So far, $87,500 has been raised. Current funding...
TEXARKANA, TX
