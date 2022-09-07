ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Jets Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Ravens

With the New York Jets' season opener just a few days away, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has announced significant news regarding the team's quarterback situation. According to Rapoport, the Jets are starting Joe Flacco at quarterback on Sunday. Zach Wilson is making progress in his recovery from a knee injury, but he's not ready to start just yet.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

John Harbaugh has blunt reaction to Lamar Jackson drama

Despite months of contract negotiations that were described as an “uphill battle,” the Baltimore Ravens and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach an extension before the start of the 2022 NFL season. The news left some speculating that Jackson’s time with the team could be nearing an end, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t think that will be the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses approach for OT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens went through a massive amount of injuries during the 2021 season. They lost running back J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as well as cornerback Marcus Peters before the year started, only saw offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley play in one game, and lost other key starters throughout the season such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey and quarterback Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Joe Flacco to start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1

Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson are meeting again. The two players who shared the Baltimore Ravens’ QB room for a season will go head-to-head on Sunday, as Flacco will start for the New York Jets in place of an injured Zach Wilson. According to head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Ravens-Jets, pick

The Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets game Sunday matches a team that has won a record 23 consecutive preseason games against a squad that drew noticeable action to win Super Bowl LVII despite finishing 4-13 last season. The Ravens feature quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP for the 2019...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani’s epic Lamar Jackson tribute ahead of Ravens’ season-opener vs. Jets

Unanimous MVP recognizes unanimous MVP. It’s a tale old as time; there’s just nothing that beats the respect you have for a peer of comparable stature and achievement. If it’s 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani who’s honoring you, then you are doing something right in your career, and that’s exactly what happened to the 2019 NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jets X-Factor

Woody Johnson reveals NY Jets’ uniform combo for Week 1

New York Jets going with a frosty look for their first game of the 2022 season. Forget Zach Wilson‘s status or the dire offensive tackle situation – the biggest New York Jets news of the week is finally here. That’s right: the announcement of what uniform the team...
NFL

