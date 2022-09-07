Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft achieved record of eight continuous flight hours during the longest ISR mission performed over Iraq skies against ISIL

Saab recently conducted the first test firing with the advanced Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile on Gripen E with a successful end-to-end result on the target. Saab recently conducted the first test firing with the advanced Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) on Gripen E with a successful end-to-end result on the target.

