Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft achieved record of eight continuous flight hours during the longest ISR mission performed over Iraq skies against ISIL

theaviationgeekclub.com
Saab conducted Successful Meteor Live Firing with Gripen E
Saab recently conducted the first test firing with the advanced Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) on Gripen E with a successful end-to-end result on the target.
Retired Colonel explains 'cascading effect' impacting Russia's momentum
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton speaks to CNN’s Pamela Brown about how the command structures differ between the Ukrainian and Russian forces.
