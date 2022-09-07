Read full article on original website
My other hat is tinfoil
2d ago
Orange Barrels, Crisis Intervention Team, recog back to the streets for violent offenders, c’mon what’s not to like? Portland is now the Detroit of the west!
3
The Portland Mercury
Southeast Portland’s Arleta Triangle Gets a Public Safety Makeover
What once was the site of car crashes, pedestrian threats, and drive-by shootings in Southeast Portland’s Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood is now a rainbow-striped community space. The new extended Arleta Triangle, a public plaza located in the former right-turn lane that allowed cars to bypass the light at SE 72nd...
Hardesty, Mapps clash over Portland charter change measure
Debate rages over whether an alternative measure should be discussed before the Nov. 8 election. As the fight over the ballot measure to change Portland's form of government heats up, two City Council members are fighting over whether alternatives should be discussed. The measure proposed by the Portland Charter Commission will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Commissioner Mingus Mapps opposes it and will release a draft alternative proposal he will submit to the council if it is defeated Oct. 3. But Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has criticized Mingus for the plan in a statement posted on her...
Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham
Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials
Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
kbnd.com
Local Democrat Eyes Finish Line In Congressional Race
TERREBONNE, OR -- Two women from opposite ends of the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District both say they’re the better candidate. During a meeting with local business leaders earlier this week, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee, said she’s still learning about Central Oregon, which is new to the district in this election. Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner, of Terrebonne, says many issues - like economic development - are important no matter where you live, "And then our rural areas; okay, they get a little more water on the other side of the hill but our agricultural issues, there are some tie-ins there, as well, and needing some of that infrastructure support. I actually really like the district because it’s kind of a microcosm of our state and really challenges us to work together to solve these problems."
WWEEK
It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti
Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
Oregon voters 'fed up' with Portland crime could elect Republican governor, Maryland Gov. Hogan says
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is enthusiastic about the GOP's chances of winning Oregon's gubernatorial race, predicting relentless crime could drive voters to flip the state red and elect Republican Christine Drazan. "Portland is a poster child for far-left policies run amuck," Hogan told "America's Newsroom" hosts Bill Hemmer and...
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Democratic Oregon governor nominee Tina Kotek argues for gun safety at Portland forum
PORTLAND – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek has pushed for a debate solely on gun laws since a gunman murdered 19 young children in Texas this spring. By Wednesday, in the wake of a grocery store shooting in one of Oregon’s largest cities, Kotek had given up on getting her two rivals in the governor’s […] The post Democratic Oregon governor nominee Tina Kotek argues for gun safety at Portland forum appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Portland Mercury
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Portland of Violating Americans with Disabilities Act By Allowing Tents on Sidewalks
A group of Portlanders with disabilities filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, accusing the city of Portland of failing to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for allowing tents and other structures to occupy city sidewalks. "The City has failed and continues to fail to maintain its...
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal leaders seeking answers to water cost woes
Washougal residents are troubled over the cost of their water bills. Washougal city council members are troubled over the cost of mandated improvements to the city’s water system. There’s no doubt that water — and how to pay for it — continutes to be a troublesome topic in Washougal...
kptv.com
Retail crimes soar in Portland, businesses unhappy with local governments
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland-area retailers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with how their local governments are handling theft and property crime, according to a recent survey conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon (ORCAOR.) The survey, which mostly consists of big-box stores in Portland, found that 95% of respondents...
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
Hillsboro plans to hike water rates; public invited to weigh in
The city of Hillsboro wants to hear from the public before water rates increase in 2023.
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Power shutoffs happening across Oregon amid extreme fire conditions, high winds.
WWEEK
Portland Air Quality Deteriorates as East Wind Carries in Wildfire Smoke
Notice a funny taste in the air today? That’s ash from burning ponderosa pines along the Snake River. The east wind blowing into Portland today—strong enough to trigger the shutdown of power lines on exposed ridges from Corbett to the West Hills—is also carrying smoke from fires to our north and east. The largest of these is the Double Creek Fire, which has now burned more than 100,000 acres in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, making it Oregon’s only megafire this summer.
Oregon wildfire roundup September 9, 2022
As wildfires continue across Oregon, much of the region is under a red flag warning -- facing increasing fire dangers.
Chronicle
Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
Comments / 3