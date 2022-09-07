ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Local
Idaho Government
Person
Ammon Bundy
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
ALABAMA STATE
#Court Hearing#Politics Courts#Politics State#St Luke S Health System#The Idaho Capital Sun
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents

A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
WALTERBORO, SC
Daily Mail

Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in last-ditch attempt to have conviction overturned by claiming she had only ever acted in good faith

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has appeared in federal court in a longshot attempt to have her fraud conviction tossed out ahead of her October sentencing. Holmes appeared on Thursday at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, where her attorneys argued that no rational juror could have found her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt -- as 12 jurors did find when they convicted her in January.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court’s ruling continues to guide execution debate

The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial after claiming innocence

Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Leader Charged with Seditious Conspiracy Asks for Jan. 6 Trial Delay, Citing ‘Breakdown’ of Communication with Lawyers

The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has asked the federal judge overseeing his case to delay his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial, saying that he has had a “complete, or near-complete breakdown” of communication with his lawyers, and signaling that he plans to sever his case from his co-defendants.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

