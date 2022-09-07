Read full article on original website
Former judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million
The two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated the scheme have been ordered to pay hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Derek Chauvin, former officer who killed George Floyd, is moved to Arizona prison
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison to a federal facility in Arizona where he may be held under less-restrictive conditions.
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Men Accused of Crushing Cop in Capitol Attack to Receive Bench Trial Before Only Judge with History of Jan. 6 Acquittals
Four defendants accused of participating in the assault on Capitol grounds of a Metropolitan Police officer — whose haunting cries were caught on camera as a crowd of angry rioters continued to press forward — have opted for a bench trial before the only judge who has acquitted any of the Jan. 6 defendants.
Lawyers for Minnesota Say Derek Chauvin’s Request to Vacate His Convictions in George Floyd’s Murder ‘Says the Quiet Part Out Loud’
Lawyers for the state of Minnesota said Wednesday that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s bid to vacate his convictions for the murder of George Floyd “says the quiet part out loud, and argues that police officers cannot ever be convicted of assault.”. “But the law authorizes officers only to...
An Alabama Prison Allegedly Botched a Man's Execution. Officials Deny That Anything Unusual Occurred.
Joe Nathan James was set to be executed by the state of Alabama at 6 pm on July 28. But the execution was delayed by three hours, and when media personnel was finally allowed into the execution chamber, they saw a man who appeared unconscious as prison employees read his death warrant and asked for his last words.
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Woman in Tennessee charged with murder for slipping inmate meth 'during prison visit kiss'
A prison visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) facility finds herself behind bars for a fatal kiss that led to an inmate’s death. Rachel Dollard, 33, visited inmate Joshua Brown, who was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges, at the Turney Center...
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents
A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in last-ditch attempt to have conviction overturned by claiming she had only ever acted in good faith
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has appeared in federal court in a longshot attempt to have her fraud conviction tossed out ahead of her October sentencing. Holmes appeared on Thursday at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, where her attorneys argued that no rational juror could have found her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt -- as 12 jurors did find when they convicted her in January.
Colorado judge suspended 30 days without pay for pointing AR-15-style rifle at stepson
A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15-style rifle at his stepson last year was censured by the state’s Supreme Court and suspended for 30 days without pay — a rare case of public discipline for state judges. District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January to...
50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court’s ruling continues to guide execution debate
The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years.
New Orleans Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Rape At 17 Freed After 36 Years In Prison
Sullivan Walter had his 36-year-old conviction for a 1986 rape he didn't commit formally vacated this week. The 53-year-old has spent his entire adult life in prison. A Black Louisiana man who spent nearly four decades in prison after he was wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 1986 rape was exonerated this week.
U.S. judge denies Oath Keepers founder bid to delay Jan. 6 trial, fire lawyers
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday denied Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' request to postpone his upcoming Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial, and ruled he cannot fire his lawyers and replace them just three weeks before the case is set to begin.
Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial after claiming innocence
Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Oath Keepers Leader Charged with Seditious Conspiracy Asks for Jan. 6 Trial Delay, Citing ‘Breakdown’ of Communication with Lawyers
The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has asked the federal judge overseeing his case to delay his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial, saying that he has had a “complete, or near-complete breakdown” of communication with his lawyers, and signaling that he plans to sever his case from his co-defendants.
