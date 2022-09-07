ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion is back

Red Lobster is offering the Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion once again, for a limited time. The deal is available every day through November 6, 2022 at participating locations for Dine-in or To Go. If you order the promotion to go, you can pick up to four orders of shrimp. Each...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals

Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
OXFORD, NC
WRAL

North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake County foreclosures back to pre-pandemic levels

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. There have been 481 total foreclosures proceedings in Wake County begun thus far in 2022, through August 31, compared to 134 total in the same time period in 2021.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
DURHAM, NC
thisisraleigh.com

17 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near Raleigh

If you only recently moved to Raleigh, you may not realize it, but Raleigh is (or was) surrounded by farms. With all the growth of the past decade though, our landscapes and industries are slowly changing. The farms may be fewer in numbers, but there are plenty still less than...
RALEIGH, NC
