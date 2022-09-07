Read full article on original website
Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion is back
Red Lobster is offering the Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion once again, for a limited time. The deal is available every day through November 6, 2022 at participating locations for Dine-in or To Go. If you order the promotion to go, you can pick up to four orders of shrimp. Each...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals and 4-Day Sale: Ground beef, Goldfish Crackers, Red Baron Pizza, ice cream
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 9 and a 4-Day Sale through Sept.11 including ground beef, ice cream, Goldfish Crackers, Red Baron Pizza and more!. These deals...
Food Lion deals Sept. 7-13: Buy 3 Save $3 Sale, baby cut carrots, pork loin, shrimp, frozen vegetables, bath tissue
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new deals starting Sept. 7 including a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale, baby cut carrots, pork loin, shrimp, Green Giant frozen vegetables, facial tissue, bath tissue and more. * The...
WRAL
Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
Popular restaurant now open at Cary’s Fenton. More dining options are coming.
The dining scene at the Fenton mixed-use development continues to fill out, this time with an acclaimed name and brand from nearby Durham.
WRAL
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
WRAL
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
NC fire chief blames food waste factory for hazardous dead chickens on roads
Roseboro, N.C. — The fire chief of a town in Sampson County said he's struggling to keep cleaning up the messes from a food waste factory in the county. Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman said his staff has responded to three hazmat spills in the past few weeks in his fire district.
thisisraleigh.com
13 Places to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Raleigh (and beyond) For 2022
Okay friends. It’s nearly Oktoberfest in Raleigh time and I’m going to be real brave now and share a photo of me enjoying the original Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany way back in 1997. That was when I was 21. At least I am not the one wearing napkins...
WRAL
Wake County foreclosures back to pre-pandemic levels
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. There have been 481 total foreclosures proceedings in Wake County begun thus far in 2022, through August 31, compared to 134 total in the same time period in 2021.
Music, beer, mural celebrate Dix Park at Hopscotch day party
Raleigh, N.C. — Among the day parties spread across downtown Raleigh on Saturday as a part of the Hopscotch Music Festival is a uniquely local celebration at State of Beer on Hillsborough Street. The Dix Park Conservancy is hosting the event from noon to 5 p.m. to unveil a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by...
Raleigh coffee shop preps for its first 5K to end ALS since owner died from disease
It's the Sola Coffee Cafe's first race since co-owner Jeanne Luther died from the disease.
RDU On the Rise: Big fish, pot and democracy
Hi there! I’m Brian Gordon, the N&O’s technology and innovation reporter delivering this week’s RDU On the Rise.
thisisraleigh.com
17 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near Raleigh
If you only recently moved to Raleigh, you may not realize it, but Raleigh is (or was) surrounded by farms. With all the growth of the past decade though, our landscapes and industries are slowly changing. The farms may be fewer in numbers, but there are plenty still less than...
Johnston County man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off at convenience store
Four Oaks, N.C. — A stop at a Johnston County convenience store made a man $1 million richer. Guerro Anchondo Carmono, of Kenly, bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off and earned the top prize. Carmona bought the ticket from Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. Highway 210 in Four Oaks.
