Plenty of movie stars, directors, historians and politicians (and certainly Oprah) have sung the praises of Sir Sidney Poitier. Not only was the Oscar-winning legend, who died at age 94 this past January, a deeply magnetic and charismatic performer; he was a radical symbol during Hollywood’s extremely white Golden Age and a rare, unifying force in a segregated country.These testaments of Poitier’s magnitude as an artist and the effect he had on interracial audiences in the 1950s and ‘60s supply much of Sidney, a new documentary from Apple TV+ debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival and available to stream...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO