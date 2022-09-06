A.P Moller–Maersk is enlarging its logistics capacity around the world. The company announced the opening of a 9,400-square-meter warehouse in Sao Paulo strategically located near Brazil’s main markets for fast-moving consumer goods, retail, technology and electronics, and fashion and lifestyle. At the same time, Maersk India inaugurated a new warehouse in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai. Spread over 250,000 square feet, the new facility will be the company’s fifth warehouse inaugurated this year in India, taking the total footprint to over 2.1 million square feet, including warehouses from the recently completed acquisition of LF Logistics. As an integrator of logistics, Maersk is...

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO