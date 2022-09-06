Read full article on original website
investing.com
Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO
New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
AMC Networks Ups Kim Kelleher to Chief Commercial Officer
AMC Networks has promoted Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer, a new role that will unify the company’s commercial revenue teams under a single leader. Kelleher was most recently president of commercial revenue and partnerships, overseeing AMC’s advertising and partnerships business lines. The new role will see her add oversight of the company’s distribution and development revenue.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks Hits 10.8M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops in Second QuarterAMC Networks Names Christina Spade CEO, Replacing Matt BlankIvan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, Dax Rey Join Giancarlo Esposito in AMC's 'The Driver' Remake (Exclusive) Josh Reader, who had been president of distribution...
freightwaves.com
XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO
XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More
The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
investing.com
Hawsons Iron appoints Paul Cassano to lead project team and oversee bankable feasibility study
Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has tapped Paul Cassano to lead the Hawsons Iron project team as project director. Cassano is an experienced mining executive with more than 30 years in executive general management, operations management and technical roles in the mining and resources sectors. Extensive experience. His extensive experience includes...
Credit Suisse strikes deal to buy out China joint venture partner
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Promotes Jacqueline Arthur to Lead Human Resources
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday appointed Jacqueline Arthur, a 15-year veteran of the bank, to run human resources starting Jan. 1, the company told Reuters exclusively. Arthur, 45, will take over from Bentley de Beyer, who has been the bank's global head of human capital...
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
globalspec.com
AGILOX North America opens new Client Experience and Fulfillment Center
AGILOX, a provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) forklift solutions, is growing at a rapid pace. In order to keep up with the increased demand, its U.S.-based subsidiary has opened a new Client Experience Center and expanded its fulfilment operations. The new 30,000 sq ft facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia,...
John Lewis Partnership set to reveal latest progress in revival plan
The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) will reveal the firm’s latest progress as the retail giant continues its broad transformation plan.JLP, which runs the John Lewis department store business and Waitrose grocery chain, is due to unveil its financial results for the half-year to July in an update on Thursday September 15.It comes amid a period of significant change at the retailer.On Tuesday, John Lewis revealed a slight shift in identity as it told workers, who are called Partners, that it will replace its “never knowingly undersold” slogan after almost a century.The company unveiled a new strapline of “for all life’s...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Still time to register for September 13’s sustainability summit
There is still time to register for KHL’s Construction Sustainability Summit, a unique event that will examine the materials, equipment, technology and methods that must be adopted if construction is to achieve its net-zero-carbon goals. This virtual event will ask and answer questions about offsetting carbon, the electrification of...
Shuffle Board: Target CEO Recommits, New Reebok CEO, Cart.com Names CMO
Retail Target Target Corporation announced that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for approximately three more years. Additionally, the company announced that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management. McCarthy will also join Target’s leadership team. With 64-year-old Cornell’s commitment, Target’s board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement of its CEO at the age of 65. McCarthy will report to John Mulligan, Target’s executive vice president...
Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon Launches New Warehousing Strategy Amid Disruptions
Amazon launches its Warehousing & Distribution (AWD) during supply chain disruption, where sellers have access to low-cost, long-term storage. The e-commerce giant came to the decision to create this program after surveying its sellers who said their biggest pain points were storage costs, complicated fee structures and a lack of capacity. AWD is pay as you go and no longer requires sellers to move their merchandise from upstream facilities to Amazon distribution centers.
Maersk Grows Warehouse Footprint From Brazil to India
A.P Moller–Maersk is enlarging its logistics capacity around the world. The company announced the opening of a 9,400-square-meter warehouse in Sao Paulo strategically located near Brazil’s main markets for fast-moving consumer goods, retail, technology and electronics, and fashion and lifestyle. At the same time, Maersk India inaugurated a new warehouse in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai. Spread over 250,000 square feet, the new facility will be the company’s fifth warehouse inaugurated this year in India, taking the total footprint to over 2.1 million square feet, including warehouses from the recently completed acquisition of LF Logistics. As an integrator of logistics, Maersk is...
cxmtoday.com
Grupo Éxito To Install Toshiba Self-Checkout Solution
Shoppers are at the forefront of Grupo Éxito’s latest adoption to deliver seamless front-end transformation in its stores. Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia.
Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday. Cloostermans will become part of Amazon Robotics, the company's division focused on automating parts of its warehouse operations, Amazon said in a statement. It did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Cloostermans...
