HGH (Human Growth Hormone): Effects on Aging, Other Uses, Contraindications

Read full article on original website
Related
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Statins: The growths on your fingers that could signal potentially fatal rhabdomyolysis
The Mayo Clinic reassures that “the risk of very serious side effects is extremely low, and calculated in a few cases per million people taking statins”. In a report on statin-induced rhabdomyolysis published in the journal Physiotherapy Canada, researchers sought to identify which statins may carry a higher risk of rhabdomyolysis.
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
Map shows 'extreme heat belt' projected to cover a quarter of the US in 30 years, where temperatures would breach 125 degrees Fahrenheit
An analysis of satellite data predicts about one-third of Americans will get temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit in 2053. That's conservative.
Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication
What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain
Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts
You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation
Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
Comments / 0