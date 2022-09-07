Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
The metal issue! Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and more – only in the new Guitar World
This issue also stars Meshuggah, Korn, Robin Trower, the Black Keys, home recording gear and the life and times of the MXR Dyna Comp!. This month, we bring you exclusive interviews with four of heavy metal’s crushingest bands – Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and Meshuggah. And it goes a little something like this...
loudersound.com
5 essential new metal albums to hear this week
Ozzy Osbourne, Parkway Drive, Bloodbath and beyond - these are the essential metal albums you need to hear this week. 13 might be unlucky for some, but for Ozzy Osbourne it's a magic number as he returns with an all-star guestlist for a follow up to 2020's superb Ordinary Man. Working again with wunderkind producer Andrew Watt, Oz has rediscovered some of the manic energy that was perhaps lacking on the last record, guitarists ranging from Jeff Beck to Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Zakk Wydle and Tony Iommi all lending their considerable talents to a solid, triumphant outing on Patient Number 9.
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Mable John Dies: First Female Solo Artist Signed By Motown Records Founder Was 91
Mable John, who recorded for Motown and Stax and later worked with Ray Charles, died Aug. 25 at her home in Los Angeles. Her nephew, Kevin John, confirmed the death, but did not give a cause. She was 91. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” Kevin John said of his aunt, the older sister of R&B star Little Willie John. John had a rich career in music. She was the first solo female artist signed to Motown (then Tamla Records) by Berry Gordy Jr. and recorded the songs “Who Wouldn’t Love A Man Like That,” “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,”...
thesource.com
John Legend Releases New Double Album ‘LEGEND’
LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, has been released via Republic Records. The dynamic double album, which was executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, etc.), is drenched in an unabashed atmosphere of sexuality and joy, inspired by the complete vulnerability of suffering, praise, and healing.
loudersound.com
Afghan Whigs: still mixing psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel in fiery fashion
Drawing on blaxploitation funk, Stax soul, psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel throughout a career rich in James Ellroy-style crime-noir imagery, Greg Dulli’s re-formed Afghan Whigs were never going to sound stuck in any 90s-revivalist rut. This third album since their 2011 reunion – named by the late Mark Lanegan,...
Billy Strings Puts Bluegrass Spin On Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again”
This is the cover we need. We know and love Billy Strings for his unique spin on bluegrass, taking the genre and making it more appealing to broader audiences of any genre of music. From his tricked out shows, out of this world picking abilities, and deep cutting lyrics, the...
Why you should definitely own Encore: Live In Concert by Argent
Argent's studio albums may have underwhelmed, but it all came together on the adventurous, surprising Encore: Live In Concert
Behind the Band Name: The White Stripes
When discussing the prolific, historic American rock duo, The White Stripes, color inevitably comes up. Whether it’s the band playing the blues (a traditionally Black music form) as white people or talking about their candy-coated red and white color aesthetic or their very name, hue seems always essential. Let’s...
Inside Robert Schwartzman’s Utopia: U.S. Distributor Gears Up for Next Chapter
Robert Schwartzman is part of one of Hollywood’s great filmmaking dynasties, but when he ventured into directing himself, he discovered that the world of distribution for up-and-coming filmmakers was broken. The multihyphenate, who is Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew, has acted in movies like “The Princess Diaries” — where he played Anne Hathaway’s love interest Michael Moscovitz in what became her breakout movie — and has fronted the rock band Rooney since 1999. In recent years, however, Schwartzman has become more ensconced in the family business, directing indie features such as “The Unicorn,” “Dreamland” and “The Argument.” “I felt a frustration that certain...
Guitar World Magazine
Ensure accurate tuning and explore the world of compensated tuning with Cherub’s rechargeable clip-on tuner, the Flow Tune Clip
The latest offering from Cherub – a tuner manufacturer owned by the same company behind Nux – boasts a rechargeable lithium battery, the Flow Tune Clip offers four display modes and five tuning modes for guitar, bass and ukulele. There’s no point forking out on an expensive electric...
Tyler Childers Releases “Angel Band,” The Lead Single From His 3-Part Gospel Album, ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’
Hallelujah, praise the Lord, thank you Jesus. Tyler Childers has officially announced his upcoming studio album, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, and it appears as though our suspicions have been confirmed… Tyler Childers is dropping a Gospel album. And it comes in 3-Parts. Featuring a cover of...
guitar.com
Seven guitarists who deserve a signature Gibson SG
Thanks to the many high-profile guitarists who adopted it, the SG is one of Gibson’s most revered models. Many of these artists already have their own signature model – Angus Young, Kirk Douglas, Tony Iommi, Jimi Hendrix, Brian Ray and more. Here are seven artists who we think...
