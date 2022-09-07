ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 essential new metal albums to hear this week

Ozzy Osbourne, Parkway Drive, Bloodbath and beyond - these are the essential metal albums you need to hear this week. 13 might be unlucky for some, but for Ozzy Osbourne it's a magic number as he returns with an all-star guestlist for a follow up to 2020's superb Ordinary Man. Working again with wunderkind producer Andrew Watt, Oz has rediscovered some of the manic energy that was perhaps lacking on the last record, guitarists ranging from Jeff Beck to Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Zakk Wydle and Tony Iommi all lending their considerable talents to a solid, triumphant outing on Patient Number 9.
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Mable John Dies: First Female Solo Artist Signed By Motown Records Founder Was 91

Mable John, who recorded for Motown and Stax and later worked with Ray Charles, died Aug. 25 at her home in Los Angeles. Her nephew, Kevin John, confirmed the death, but did not give a cause. She was 91. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” Kevin John said of his aunt, the older sister of R&B star Little Willie John. John had a rich career in music. She was the first solo female artist signed to Motown (then Tamla Records) by Berry Gordy Jr. and recorded the songs “Who Wouldn’t Love A Man Like That,” “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,”...
Charlie Musselwhite
John Legend Releases New Double Album ‘LEGEND’

LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, has been released via Republic Records. The dynamic double album, which was executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, etc.), is drenched in an unabashed atmosphere of sexuality and joy, inspired by the complete vulnerability of suffering, praise, and healing.
Behind the Band Name: The White Stripes

When discussing the prolific, historic American rock duo, The White Stripes, color inevitably comes up. Whether it’s the band playing the blues (a traditionally Black music form) as white people or talking about their candy-coated red and white color aesthetic or their very name, hue seems always essential. Let’s...
Inside Robert Schwartzman’s Utopia: U.S. Distributor Gears Up for Next Chapter

Robert Schwartzman is part of one of Hollywood’s great filmmaking dynasties, but when he ventured into directing himself, he discovered that the world of distribution for up-and-coming filmmakers was broken. The multihyphenate, who is Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew, has acted in movies like “The Princess Diaries” — where he played Anne Hathaway’s love interest Michael Moscovitz in what became her breakout movie — and has fronted the rock band Rooney since 1999. In recent years, however, Schwartzman has become more ensconced in the family business, directing indie features such as “The Unicorn,” “Dreamland” and “The Argument.” “I felt a frustration that certain...
Seven guitarists who deserve a signature Gibson SG

Thanks to the many high-profile guitarists who adopted it, the SG is one of Gibson’s most revered models. Many of these artists already have their own signature model – Angus Young, Kirk Douglas, Tony Iommi, Jimi Hendrix, Brian Ray and more. Here are seven artists who we think...
