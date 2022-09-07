Read full article on original website
msn.com
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
investing.com
BofA's Top Indicator Back to Extreme Bearish, 'Bullish Factor for Credit/Stocks' says Strategist
The Bank of America data shows that outflows from equities in the week to Wednesday were $14.5 billion. According to the bank’s Chief Investment Strategist, Michael Hartnett, there have been no net inflows to stocks in the past 6 months. “Mass inflow to stocks Nov '20-Feb ‘22 has ended,”...
investing.com
European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump
(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
CNBC
European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%
European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
msn.com
U.S. stocks finish with first back-to-back gains in 2 weeks as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday with their first back-to-back gains in two weeks, as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank is determined to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 26.31 points, or 0.7%, to finish at 4,006.18.
Wall Street futures rise on Fed Chair comments
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is pointing higher before the opening bell a day after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that interest rate increases will likely be within expectations. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, putting...
Stocks Close Lower to Start Trading Week
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday after investors returned to trading action following Labor Day weekend. The Dow dropped 0.55%, the S&P 500 fell 0.41% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 0.74% for its seventh-straight day of losses, which marks the longest streak since 2016. Scott Ladner, chief investment officer of Horizon Investments, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CNBC
Bond yields tick up slightly after ECB delivers large interest rate hike
Bond yields rose slightly on Thursday from the previous session after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates in an effort to tame high inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up more than 1 basis point at 3.281% at around 11:00 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 2 basis points at 3.428%.
msn.com
U.S. stocks open higher as investors assess Fed rate outlook, await key speeches
U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, shaking off modest weakness seen earlier after The Wall Street Journal reported that policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis-point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior...
Alibaba, Nio Fall Over 2% In Weak Hang Seng Opening: Why Investors Are Focused On Fed's Beige Book, ECB Move
U.S. Fed's Beige Book is a summary of current economic conditions. U.S. SEC on Tuesday issued a warning to Chinese firms asking them not to violate legal and audit requirements. Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 1.43%, as investors braced for the...
Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
msn.com
US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones jumped around 193 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM). Federal Reserve...
investing.com
Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.43%
Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Retail, Telecoms and Transportation & Logistics sectors led shares higher. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX rose 1.43%, while the MDAX index gained 2.29%, and the TecDAX index climbed 1.87%. The best performers...
Stocks slip on Wall Street, remain on track for weekly gains
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading after big swings between gains and losses earlier, but major indexes remained in the green for the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 12:27 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is holding on to a 0.8% gain for the week. It is coming off of a three-week losing streak.
msn.com
Volatility In Markets Decreases After Dow Surges Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks surged the most in around one month amid easing in bond yields on Wednesday. The tech-laden Nasdaq index led gains on Wednesday, after recording losses for seven straight sessions. Investors also ignored hawkish comments by Fed officials on Wednesday. The 10-year Treasury yield fell from the three-month high...
S&P, Nasdaq Futures Point To Investors Being Jittery Ahead Of Key Fed Speeches — Apple Stock In Focus Today
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a nervous start on Wall Street as investors look ahead to a slew of Fed speeches scheduled for the remainder of the week. U.S. stocks closed Tuesday’s session moderately lower after the results of the Institute for Supply Management’s service sector survey showed the business activity index rose for a second straight month in August, rising to the highest level since December 2021.
investing.com
Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh
Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
FOXBusiness
Fed’s interest rate outlook drives mortgage rates up
Rates for the 30-year mortgage rose to almost double what they were a year ago in response to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to lower inflation, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.66% for the week ending Sept. 1, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from the week prior when it averaged 5.55%, and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.
