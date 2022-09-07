MACON, Ga. — If you drive along Gray Highway in east Macon, you're bound to notice at least one person crossing the street with no crosswalk in sight. It's led to countless accidents and deaths over the years, and a push for improvements. Macon-Bibb County's pedestrian safety review board can only make recommendations, and the county says their hands are tied. They say only the Georgia Department of Transportation can make the necessary changes.

