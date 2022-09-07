Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
Monroe County man on bicycle killed after being hit by car
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hit by a car as he rode his bicycle in Monroe County on Friday night. According to Lt. John Thompson, the driver who hit the man was the one to call in the incident, at around 10:43 p.m. In a statement by...
Two Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty | What we know
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office were killed Thursday night in the line of duty, a shocking loss for the agency that Sheriff Craig Owens said left his force "heartbroken." The incident has left the broader law enforcement community in mourning and the...
Bibb coroner says heavy rains may have contributed to death of woman found off of Elm Street
MACON, Ga. — A woman was found dead Monday at a creek located off Elm and Fifth streets. She was found by a gentleman who thought she was sleeping when he saw her at first, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office Coroner Leon Jones. "She was found by a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff identifies Cobb County deputies killed while serving warrant
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified the Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Loved ones are mourning U.S. Army veteran and law enforcement officer Jonathan Koleski, who had been with the sheriff's office since 2007. The 42-year-old had served three tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating an armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday. The robbery happened at the Chevron gas station at 584 Emery Highway. In a media release, the office said that two males entered the store, with one holding a...
'He beat me like a man': Macon mother warns others after stranger beats her at gas station
MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother says a stranger asked for a pack of cigars at a gas pump before he assaulted her. Danielle Finney says now she’s even scared to fuel up her car in the middle of the day in Macon. Finney says she drove to...
'The way my sister left us, that's what hurts': Family of hit-and-run victim searches for answers, promised Bibb pedestrian safety improvements
MACON, Ga. — If you drive along Gray Highway in east Macon, you're bound to notice at least one person crossing the street with no crosswalk in sight. It's led to countless accidents and deaths over the years, and a push for improvements. Macon-Bibb County's pedestrian safety review board can only make recommendations, and the county says their hands are tied. They say only the Georgia Department of Transportation can make the necessary changes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia Military College ceremony honors 9/11 victims
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It was the annual Patriot Day at Georgia Military College. Normally, it there would be a parade, writing on bricks to remember 9/11 victims and other outdoor activities. However, that didn't stop the school from finding a way to honoring those who died on September 11, 2001 and during the Global War on Terrorism. Georgia Military College President William B. Caldwell says 9/11 is a pivotal moment in U.S. history.
Jones County senior living village residents tired of poor upkeep and management
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Many people living at a senior village in Jones County are tired of the poor upkeep and management. They say they have no one to turn to for help. Residents at Water Tower Park Senior Village say they're fed up with management and they're demanding answers.
Employee shoots co-worker at restaurant owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss
ATLANTA — A suspect is on the run after shooting a co-worker at a well-known South Fulton restaurant owned by a local celebrity. It happened at Blaze Steak and Seafood off Cascade Road on Wednesday night. The restaurant is owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.
Bibb deputies arrest man who attacked Macon woman after asking for cigars at gas station
MACON, Ga. — Update:. Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested the man who attacked Danielle Finney on Wednesday, according to Lt. Sean Defoe. 13WMAZ's Ashlyn Webb was about to report live outside the Citgo where Finney was attacked when the suspect was spotted walking in the area near our news crew.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities warn of new deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' pills, powder as drug circulates in Georgia
ATLANTA — After a colorful drug known as "rainbow fentanyl" made news by being circulated nationwide in August, authorities say the deadly pills have now been located in Cobb County. As the U.S. overdose crisis has reached frightening new levels, with more than 107,000 deaths in 2021 from drug...
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating after man shot and another robbed possibly by same suspect in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the same suspect allegedly shot a man and then stole another man's car in Macon. According to a press release, the Bibb Sheriff's Office received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man who was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street by another man in a gray BMW.
Woman found dead off of Elm Street in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The body of a dead woman has been found in downtown Macon on Labor Day morning. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the woman's body was found in a creek off of Elm Street. Coroner Leon Jones says the creek is...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — Friday:. - The First Street Art & Wine Festival is this Friday from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m., beginning at Just Tap'd. Art vendors, live music, wine tastings, food pairings and more will be there. There will also be a Corks and Canvas class at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daiquiris & More opens new location on MLK Boulevard in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Daiquiris and More has a new location in downtown Macon with more space but the same amount of good times. The business started out on 378 Second Street in 2019. “Our goal was just to continue to grow into something bigger, something that the Macon community...
Victim identified in fatal crash on Northside Drive
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Northside Drive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Northside Drive near it's intersection with Athens Drive around 1:30 p.m. A man was driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze going south on Northside Drive when...
Casting call goes out for $8.5 million movie filming in Macon this fall
MACON, Ga. — A Hollywood production team is setting up temporary offices in downtown Macon to film a major motion picture backed by big names and benefactors that bankrolled the $8.5 million project. “Possum Trot,” not a secret code name but the title of the film, tells a powerful...
Driver takes off after hitting boy near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fan helps save life
ATLANTA — A young Georgia boy is recovering after he was hit by a car following the football game between Georgia Tech and Clemson Monday night. Police said Kaine Chastain was walking ahead of his family as they were leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and tried to cross Northside Drive. A police report states a driver in a black Cadillac sedan went through a yellow light shortly before 11:30 p.m., hit Kaine, initially slowed down, then kept going.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0