Hapeville, GA

13WMAZ

2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating an armed robbery

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday. The robbery happened at the Chevron gas station at 584 Emery Highway. In a media release, the office said that two males entered the store, with one holding a...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'The way my sister left us, that's what hurts': Family of hit-and-run victim searches for answers, promised Bibb pedestrian safety improvements

MACON, Ga. — If you drive along Gray Highway in east Macon, you're bound to notice at least one person crossing the street with no crosswalk in sight. It's led to countless accidents and deaths over the years, and a push for improvements. Macon-Bibb County's pedestrian safety review board can only make recommendations, and the county says their hands are tied. They say only the Georgia Department of Transportation can make the necessary changes.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Military College ceremony honors 9/11 victims

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It was the annual Patriot Day at Georgia Military College. Normally, it there would be a parade, writing on bricks to remember 9/11 victims and other outdoor activities. However, that didn't stop the school from finding a way to honoring those who died on September 11, 2001 and during the Global War on Terrorism. Georgia Military College President William B. Caldwell says 9/11 is a pivotal moment in U.S. history.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Woman found dead off of Elm Street in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The body of a dead woman has been found in downtown Macon on Labor Day morning. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the woman's body was found in a creek off of Elm Street. Coroner Leon Jones says the creek is...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Victim identified in fatal crash on Northside Drive

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Northside Drive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Northside Drive near it's intersection with Athens Drive around 1:30 p.m. A man was driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze going south on Northside Drive when...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Driver takes off after hitting boy near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fan helps save life

ATLANTA — A young Georgia boy is recovering after he was hit by a car following the football game between Georgia Tech and Clemson Monday night. Police said Kaine Chastain was walking ahead of his family as they were leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and tried to cross Northside Drive. A police report states a driver in a black Cadillac sedan went through a yellow light shortly before 11:30 p.m., hit Kaine, initially slowed down, then kept going.
ATLANTA, GA
