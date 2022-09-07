ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Braintree quarterback returns to field after cancer battle

BRAINTREE - Braintree High School senior and starting quarterback James Tellier loves calling the plays, but even he could not predict the playbook he was handed. Just two months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and had to undergo chemotherapy.That on top of his diabetes left him sidelined all summer. But even then the 17-year-old was not thinking about himself. "The hardest part was watching the other kids in Dana Farber clinic because I know they are way tougher than I am," Tellier said."I swear they're the last thing he thinks about...
BRAINTREE, MA
WBUR

A Brockton middle school opens new year focused on relationship-building

There was a lot of excitement in the air when staff and students at East Middle School in Brockton gathered for the first day of school last week. The Brockton Public Schools, which enrolls roughly 15,000 students, was among the first large school districts in Massachusetts to start the new school year. While the last two-and-a-half-years of the pandemic created plenty of challenges, the mood on this Friday was mostly of relief and optimism among students and staff.
BROCKTON, MA
AdWeek

Investigative Reporter Kathy Curran to Join NBC Boston

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Kathy Curran has been hired by NBC owned Boston station WBTS as chief investigative strategist. Curran left Boston ABC affiliate WCVB in...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Reading, MA
Sports
Reading, MA
Education
City
Falmouth, MA
Watertown News

“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards

Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#Highschoolsports
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcboston.com

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
REVERE, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!

Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
WALTHAM, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
Boston

Here’s why Boston’s sky will have a ‘milky haze’ on Friday

Forecasters said there is “no threat to the public.”. Smoke from western wildfires will bring a “milky haze” to skies above Boston on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and could be visible through the weekend.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
REVERE, MA
Dianna Carney

Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating Lanterns

Those who attend the Weymouth 400's Water Lantern Festival will witness a scene right out of a movie. "Thousands of floating lanterns" will be released into the water, reflecting light on the waves as they sparkle their way into the horizon. This inspiring event promises to be "an incredible experience where family, friends and strangers celebrate life together!"
WEYMOUTH, MA
seventeen.com

You Can Actually Visit the Hocus Pocus Filming Locations IRL

Almost 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus debuted in 1993, fans of the Halloween favorite will *finally* get to see the Sanderson sisters come to life once again when Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney Plus on September 30. Just like in the OG flick, the sequel will focus on witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) as they are summoned into modern times by a set of teens in Salem, Massachusetts. And with the sequel set in the same charming (and spooky) town, you may be asking yourself, "Where was Hocus Pocus filmed?"
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy