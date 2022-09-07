BRAINTREE - Braintree High School senior and starting quarterback James Tellier loves calling the plays, but even he could not predict the playbook he was handed. Just two months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and had to undergo chemotherapy.That on top of his diabetes left him sidelined all summer. But even then the 17-year-old was not thinking about himself. "The hardest part was watching the other kids in Dana Farber clinic because I know they are way tougher than I am," Tellier said."I swear they're the last thing he thinks about...

