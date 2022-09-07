ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Australia cricket captain Aaron Finch has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket but continue to skipper his country’s T20 side as they prepare to defend their World Cup at home.The 35-year-old Victorian has played 145 ODI matches, including 54 as captain, since he debuted against Sri Lanka in 2013.Two years later he won the ODI World Cup, going on to score 5,401 runs including 17 centuries in a career which also saw him named the Australia men’s player of the year in the format in 2020.“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” Finch said in...
The Independent

Sport cancelled LIVE: Cricket and golf resume but Marshall vs Shields off as Premier League postpones fixtures

The Premier League and EFL cancelled their fixtures this weekend as professional football in England will be postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.As the UK enters a period of national mourning, other sports are also making a decision as to whether they will postpone their events this weekend. Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office, but it is understood it will be left to individual sports event organisers to decide how...
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina play-off to be staged in Cardiff

Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium. The game will take place on Thursday, 6 October (19:15 BST). The winners will face Switzerland away in one of three European play-off finals on 11 October. The two best-ranked play-off final winners will secure...
Daily Mail

Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'

Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and latest updates as Broad strikes in first over after lunch

England will at last play South Africa at the Oval on day three of the third Test, weather permitting, after two days of inaction for different reasons. No play was possible at all on day one as rain washed out Harry Brook’s hopes of a debut, while on Friday the decision was taken that no play would occur as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died the day previous.The ECB did however confirm that the action would resume on Saturday “to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service,”...
