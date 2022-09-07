Read full article on original website
Rugby Championship: Kurtley Beale returns to Australia squad for Tests against New Zealand
The 31-year-old utility back has been out for several months with a hamstring injury and hasn't featured in a Wallabies squad since 2021. He joins Australia's 36-man squad along with lock Cadeyrn Neville, 33, after one victory and one defeat in two recent Tests against the World Cup champions South Africa.
England vs South Africa, BMW PGA Championship, Super League and Premiership Rugby to resume after Queen's death
The first day of England's deciding Test match against South Africa was rained off on Thursday, with Friday's play postponed as a mark of respect following Buckingham Palace's announcement. Play is now set to resume on Saturday with the ECB confirming a three-day Test match finishing on Monday. England Women's...
Freddie Mercury Had a Humble Job at London’s Heathrow Airport Before Joining the Band That Eventually Became Queen
Queen is credited with forever altering the world’s concept of music Yet Freddie Mercury’s early life was far from the dazzling lifestyle he later led.
Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement ahead of T20 World Cup
Australia cricket captain Aaron Finch has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket but continue to skipper his country’s T20 side as they prepare to defend their World Cup at home.The 35-year-old Victorian has played 145 ODI matches, including 54 as captain, since he debuted against Sri Lanka in 2013.Two years later he won the ODI World Cup, going on to score 5,401 runs including 17 centuries in a career which also saw him named the Australia men’s player of the year in the format in 2020.“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” Finch said in...
Sport cancelled LIVE: Cricket and golf resume but Marshall vs Shields off as Premier League postpones fixtures
The Premier League and EFL cancelled their fixtures this weekend as professional football in England will be postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.As the UK enters a period of national mourning, other sports are also making a decision as to whether they will postpone their events this weekend. Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office, but it is understood it will be left to individual sports event organisers to decide how...
World Cup qualifying: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina play-off to be staged in Cardiff
Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium. The game will take place on Thursday, 6 October (19:15 BST). The winners will face Switzerland away in one of three European play-off finals on 11 October. The two best-ranked play-off final winners will secure...
Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'
Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
Sport-All Soccer in England Postponed to Mourn Queen, Cricket and Rugby Go Ahead
(Reuters) - English soccer's ruling body postponed all fixtures until Monday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but cricket and rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend. Soccer's top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) had already announced they were...
England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and latest updates as Broad strikes in first over after lunch
England will at last play South Africa at the Oval on day three of the third Test, weather permitting, after two days of inaction for different reasons. No play was possible at all on day one as rain washed out Harry Brook’s hopes of a debut, while on Friday the decision was taken that no play would occur as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died the day previous.The ECB did however confirm that the action would resume on Saturday “to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service,”...
England v South Africa: third Test, day three – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers as the delayed third Test gets under way at the Oval
Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Italy to take on Napoli on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stages and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
